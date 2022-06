City of Lawrence leaders will soon consider a proposal to form a work group to review and recommend changes to how the city handles complaints against police. As part of its meeting Tuesday, the Lawrence City Commission will consider a proposal to form a Community-Police Oversight Work Group to review and make recommendations related to the police complaint process and the city’s Community Police Review Board. Dozens of complaints have been made against police since the board was created in 2018, but the board has yet to review any because of the way it was set up, and its members have called for stronger oversight.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO