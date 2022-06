KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The new Knox County Schools superintendent, Dr. Jon Rysewyk, said on Monday he has goals for the school system to continue soaring to success. “School safety has to be our number one priority. You know, we are an academic--we are preparing students for their careers after high school is the most important thing that we do, but we can’t do that if we’re not in a safe environment,” Rysewyk said.

KNOX COUNTY, TN ・ 10 HOURS AGO