The national average gas price jumped 25 cents in the past week and 59 cents in the past month, reaching a total of $4.87 per gallon on Monday, according to CNN. AAA says that the price of oil is double what it was last August, sitting at about $120 on Monday, due to demand surging past the amount of global supply. As a result of increased travel over Memorial Day weekend, the national average for a gallon of gas has steadily increased.

