ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Nikkei rises on Fast Retailing boost; U.S. jobs data in focus

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

TOKYO, June 3 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei index rose on Friday, boosted by Fast Retailing after it reported robust domestic sales, while gains were limited on caution ahead of a key U.S. jobs report due later in the day.

By 0219 GMT, the Nikkei share average was up 1.1% at 27,719.01 and was set to post a 3.4% weekly jump — the biggest such gain since March 25.

Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing jumped 5.4% and provided the biggest boost to the Nikkei after its same-store sales in Japan in May jumped 17.5% and marked an increase for two straight months.

“Fast Retailing and other retailers have posted a robust sales for the past month, which is a sign that the economy is normalising,” said Ikuo Mitsui, fund manager at Aizawa Securities.

“But, looking at the limited gains on the Topix index, we can say investors are still careful about the outlook and are awaiting U.S. jobs data.”

U.S. government’s non-farm payrolls data is due on Friday, and investors will look for fresh signs on the U.S. economy’s health and how aggressively the Federal Reserve may continue to raise interest rates.

The broader Topix rose 0.28% to 1,931.80. For the week so far, it is up 2.37%.

Game and camera maker Sony Group rose 1.59% and led gains on the Topix.

Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron gained 1.93% and technology start-up investor SoftBank Group climbed 3.02%.

Toshiba fell 2.48% after the troubled conglomerate disclosed it had received eight initial proposals to take it private as well as two proposals for capital alliances that would see it remain listed.

Toshiba had gained more than 6% in May.

There were 126 advancers on the Nikkei index against 97 decliners. (Reporting by Junko Fujita; editing by Uttaresh.V)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold flat as U.S. jobs data points to more rate hikes

June 6 (Reuters) - Gold prices were steady on Monday, after dropping about 1% in the previous session, following a robust U.S. jobs report that signalled more interest rate increases this year, weighing on non-yielding bullion. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was flat at $1,850.60 per ounce, as of 0041 GMT, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.2% at $1,853.60. * The Federal Reserve is on track for half a point interest rate increases in June, July, and perhaps even beyond as fresh job market data showed no sign the U.S. economy is buckling under the pressure of high inflation and rising borrowing costs. * Gold dropped on Friday after data showed U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in May and maintained a fairly strong pace of wage increases. * Investors ramped up their bets on European Central Bank interest rate rises this year, and priced in a bigger, 50 basis-point hike at one of the bank's policy meetings by October. * Higher rates raise the opportunity cost of holding gold, which yields no interest. * South African precious metals miner Sibanye Stillwater said on Friday that trade unions leading a strike at its gold operations had a mandate from their members to accept a three-year wage deal. * Ghana's gold production fell 30% last year to its lowest in more than a decade, knocking the country off its spot as Africa's top producer, the president of the mines chamber said on Friday. * Gold discounts widened in India last week as demand faltered due to a rise in prices and a winding up of wedding season, while consumers remained wary of purchasing bullion in top consumer China amid a gradual relaxing of coronavirus restrictions. * In other metals, platinum firmed 0.2% to $1,015.99 and palladium climbed 0.9% to $1,993.52. Silver rose 0.1% to $21.92 per ounce. (Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
BUSINESS
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields rise before supply, inflation data in focus

(Adds inflation expectations, context, updates prices) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, June 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose to 3-1/2-week highs on Monday before the United States Treasury will this week issue new supply and with data on Friday expected to show still high inflation. The U.S. Treasury will sell $96 billion in debt, including $44 billion in three-year notes on Tuesday, $33 billion in 10-year notes on Wednesday and $19 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday. That is likely to push yields higher as banks and investors prepare to absorb the issuance. “The move towards higher yields is consistent with new supply coming what you would expect for preparation for the in, especially in the long-end,” said Thomas Simons, a money market economist at Jefferies in New York. Benchmark 10-year note yields rose eight basis points to 3.038%. Two-year yields gained seven basis points to 2.734%. Inflation expectations also increased, with breakeven rates on five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) , a measure of expected average annual inflation for the next five years, rising to 3.07%. They are up from a three-month low of 2.86% on May 24. Friday's inflation data could boost expectations that the Federal Reserve will continue to aggressively hike rates as it tries to bring down price pressures that are rising at the fastest pace in 40 years. Ten-year Treasury yields fell from 3-1/2-year highs of 3.203% reached on May 9 as investors worried that the Fed’s tightening will dent growth and risk tipping the U.S. economy into recession. That also raised the prospect that the U.S. central bank could pause rate increases in September. But yields moved back higher last week as Fed officials including Vice Chair Lael Brainard played down the likelihood of a pause and expressed concern that inflation will remain stubbornly high. “The September pause camp has already lost a lot of credibility with the way Fed speakers have been addressing it recently, but I think that when we see this (inflation) data it really should put the nail in the coffin,” said Simons. Friday's consumer price index (CPI) is expected to have gained 0.7% in May, compared with 0.3% in April, with annual inflation unchanged at 8.3%, according to the median estimate of economists polled by Reuters. The Fed is expected to raise rates by 50 basis points at each of its June and July meetings, with an additional 50 basis point increase also possible in September. Fed fund futures traders expect the Fed’s benchmark rate to rise to 3.19% in March, from 0.83% now. June 6 Monday 3:00PM New York / 1900 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.1875 1.2074 0.022 Six-month bills 1.6525 1.6892 0.033 Two-year note 99-141/256 2.7343 0.067 Three-year note 99-120/256 2.9397 0.076 Five-year note 98-30/256 3.0351 0.084 Seven-year note 97-246/256 3.0768 0.087 10-year note 98-156/256 3.038 0.083 20-year bond 97-148/256 3.4184 0.085 30-year bond 93-244/256 3.19 0.077 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 37.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 18.25 0.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 5.25 0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 8.25 0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -20.75 1.00 spread (Editing by Nick Zieminski)
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Nikkei#Fast Retailing#Uniqlo#Aizawa Securities#Topix#The Federal Reserve#Sony Group#Tokyo Electron#Softbank Group#Toshiba
Reuters

London shares slide on growth jitters; JD Sports, retailers weigh

June 7 (Reuters) - UK shares slipped on Tuesday as surging inflation stoked worries about interest rate-hike paths ahead of key central bank meetings, while JD Sports fell after the country's antitrust watchdog found the retailer to have conspired to illegally fix certain product prices. The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE)...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Jobs
Place
Tokyo, JP
Reuters

Russian billionaire's wife contests EU sanctions

June 4 (Reuters) - A European Union decision to extend sanctions against Russian billionaire Andrey Melnichenko to his wife is "irrational" because she has never held Russian citizenship or resided in Russia, a representative for the couple said on Saturday. Aleksandra Melnichenko, who was born in Belgrade and holds Serbian...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Explainer: Russia walks the plank to a foreign bond default

FRANKFURT, June 3 (Reuters) - Russia's failure to send an interest payment to creditors is triggering a payout on debt insurance, taking the country another step closer to its first default on international bonds since the Bolshevik revolution more than a century ago. On Friday, the European Union expanded sanctions...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Russian rouble eases towards 62 vs dollar, stocks extend fall

(Reuters) - The Russian rouble weakened towards 62 against the dollar on Monday, steered by internal market flows and capital controls, while stock indexes extended losses after the latest Western sanctions. At 0731 GMT, the rouble was 0.9% weaker against the dollar at 61.46, stabilising in the relatively narrow range...
MARKETS
Reuters

UK businesses feel the strain from surging inflation -PMIs

LONDON, June 7 (Reuters) - Growth among British businesses slowed sharply in May to its weakest since early 2021 when the country was under a COVID-19 lockdown, according to a survey, although the loss of momentum was less severe than initially reported. The composite S&P Global/CIPS Purchasing Managers Index -...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Euro zone investor morale improves but economy still in downturn

BERLIN, June 7 (Reuters) - Investor morale in the euro zone rose more than expected in June, the first increase after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a survey showed on Tuesday, as many companies have not yet felt as much impact from inflation and supply bottlenecks as feared. Sentix's index for...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Tech leads Europe shares lower on tighter monetary policy fears

June 7 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Tuesday as investors worried about the squeeze to economic growth from aggressive monetary policy tightening by central banks in a bid to tame rising inflation. The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) fell 0.5%, giving back half of Monday's gains, with tech shares...
STOCKS
Reuters

Japan PM vows to strengthen defence 'fundamentally' in five years

TOKYO, June 7 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday he intended to strengthen his country's defence capabilities fundamentally over the next five years. Kishida said last month he had told visiting U.S. President Joe Biden he was determined to boost Japan's defence spending substantially to strengthen...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

469K+
Followers
336K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy