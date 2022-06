By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Executive Weather Producer BOSTON - It's always something in New England. You make plans for a barbeque in the spring time and then it rains (see Memorial Day Weekend 2021). Or you want to go to the beach and when you leave your house it's sunny and 80, only to but at the shore it is cloudy and 55 with a bone-chilling wind off the ocean.Or, see this past weekend. Sunday could not have been better.Sunshine... checkLow Humidity... checkLight Breeze... checkComfy Temperatures... checkWaves of pollen wafting into your lungs, causing you to sneeze and wheeze,...

BOSTON, MA ・ 12 HOURS AGO