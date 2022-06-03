ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

It took 9 days to arrest suspect in mass shooting plot at Berkeley High. Police explain why

By Ally Markovich
berkeleyside.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s note: This story was updated on Friday, June 3, to note that the 16-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of planning a mass shooting and bombing at Berkeley High has been charged with three felonies. He’s been charged with solicitation of murder, making criminal threats and possessing materials for the purpose...

www.berkeleyside.org

KRON4 News

Suspect in April shooting death arrested, charged with murder

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN)– A woman suspected of fatally shooting her former boyfriend in Oakland’s Dimond District in April has been arrested and charged with murder. Tiffany York, 37, was taken into custody at San Francisco State University on May 25 and charged with murder for allegedly gunning down 41-year-old Akobi Winston, according to court documents. […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Missing Bay Point boy found

BAY POINT, Calif. (BCN)– A missing 11-year-old boy from Bay Point has been safely located, authorities said Sunday evening. Kelvin Castillo, reported missing Saturday night, was found after alert citizens called to report that they had seen him, according to the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff. “He is in good health and has […]
BAY POINT, CA
SFist

Day Around the Bay: Man Acquitted In Kate Steinle Shooting Sent to Texas

A second naturopathic quack, this one in Santa Cruz, has apparently taken a plea in a case that connects her with the Napa woman who was also selling “homeoprophylaxis immunization” pellets and fraudulent vaccination cards during the pandemic. Jaimi Janson, founder and CEO of Santa Cruz Core Fitness + Rehab, entered a guilty plea Friday, and may have agreed to testify against others. [Chronicle]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Video released of deadly police confrontation with Alexis Gabe murder suspect

KENT, Wash (CBS SF) -- Seattle police released cell phone video Saturday of the fatal officer involved shooting of Marshall Curtis Jones III, who was the suspect in the murder of Alexis Gabe, an Antioch woman who has been missing since Jan. 26.During the investigation into Gabe's disappearance, Antioch investigators searched Jones home where the missing woman was last seen. They also developed leads that Jones may be in the Seattle area and obtained a warrant for his arrest.On Wednesday afternoon, law enforcement shot and killed Jones outside of an apartment complex in Kent while attempting to arrest him on...
KENT, WA
KRON4 News

Video shows man entering rideshare robbed at gunpoint

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Grocery shopping, then calling for a ride home is something people do everyday in San Francisco. But video shared exclusively with KRON4 shows the routine activity turn into a terrifying situation.  Using the video player above, you can see men armed with what appears to be at least one assault rifle […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco police announce recent arrests in 3 separate homicides

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco police on Saturday announced they solved three recent unrelated homicides and arrested four suspects."Oftentimes, the news of the murder goes out, the news of the shooting goes out. And when there's an arrest made, there's little fanfare about that. This is a big deal to arrest four individuals who took three lives.  It's a big deal," said SFPD Chief Bill Scott at a Saturday afternoon press conference.  Many of the officers and investigators involved in the arrests were in the room.The arrests all happened within the space of 24 hours. Police don't believe the three...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Safeway employee shot and killed inside San Jose store

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A Safeway employee was shot and killed inside a San Jose grocery store and authorities were searching for a gunman, police said. The incident happened around 3:35 a.m. Sunday inside the store, apparently following an altercation between the Safeway male employee and another man, San Jose police Officer Steve Aponte The post Safeway employee shot and killed inside San Jose store appeared first on KION546.
CBS Sacramento

Man Attacks Caretaker And Is Shot Dead In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Saturday evening, a fatal shooting occurred in a self-defense circumstance in Stockton, said the Stockton Police Department. On Saturday, officers responded to a shooting around 6:30 p.m. near Allston Way. When they arrived, they found a 38-year-old man who had been shot and was suffering from major injuries. Medics transported the man to a local hospital, but unfortunately, the man succumbed to his injuries. Due to the circumstances, detectives were called to investigate. They found that the 38-year-old now-deceased man had tried to physically attack a caretaker in the backyard at a home. The caretaker, a 43-year-old man, fearing for his life, shot the attacker. After that, the caretaker dialed 911 for assistance. The shooting looked to be justified at the time, according to the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office. However, the investigation is currently ongoing.
STOCKTON, CA
NBC Bay Area

Safeway Employee Shot to Death After Dispute in San Jose: Police

Police are searching for a man suspected of fatally shooting a Safeway store employee early Sunday after a dispute in San Jose. The shooting was reported about 3:35 a.m. and when police arrived, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
SAN JOSE, CA
crimevoice.com

Illegal firearms recovered in Hayward

Originally published as a Hayward Police Department Facebook post – “During an investigation in south Hayward last week, our Special Duty Unit recovered several illegal firearms, including a ghost gun. Pictured above are some of the recovered items: a ghost rifle with a 100 round capacity drum style magazine, a...
HAYWARD, CA
davisvanguard.org

Defense Complains DA Discovery Delays Keeps Accused Unfairly in Jail

OAKLAND, CA— In Alameda County Superior Court last Thursday, a defense attorney complained to the court about repeated prosecutorial delays regarding discovery in a current case and many of her other cases. In the case at hand, Defense Attorney Marlene Jobe is representing Paul Domingo, charged with more than...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Sonoma County police chase enraged mother accused of driving drunk

COTATI, Calif. - Cotati officers said a woman accused of driving drunk, hit a patrol car and forced a police chase on Friday. The chase began when a man, who was attempting to pick up his child in a custody exchange, came into the Cotati Police Department saying the mother of the child was driving drunk, officials said.
COTATI, CA
thenewzealandtimes.com

California high school teacher released on $50,000 bond after contacting student with intent to commit felony

A California high school teacher has been released on $50,000 bond after being charged with contacting a student with intent to commit a crime. Authorities arrested LRod Jara, 49, on Thursday. The Redlands East Valley High School teacher has been on leave since April 2022, when the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department opened its investigation into the teacher.
CALIFORNIA STATE

