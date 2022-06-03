It took 9 days to arrest suspect in mass shooting plot at Berkeley High. Police explain why

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Saturday evening, a fatal shooting occurred in a self-defense circumstance in Stockton, said the Stockton Police Department. On Saturday, officers responded to a shooting around 6:30 p.m. near Allston Way. When they arrived, they found a 38-year-old man who had been shot and was suffering from major injuries. Medics transported the man to a local hospital, but unfortunately, the man succumbed to his injuries. Due to the circumstances, detectives were called to investigate. They found that the 38-year-old now-deceased man had tried to physically attack a caretaker in the backyard at a home. The caretaker, a 43-year-old man, fearing for his life, shot the attacker. After that, the caretaker dialed 911 for assistance. The shooting looked to be justified at the time, according to the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office. However, the investigation is currently ongoing.

STOCKTON, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO