ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Georgia Baseball set to take on VCU

By Georgia Sports Communications
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d7y9G_0fyyPupP00
Bryson Field at Boshamer Stadium (Chapel Hill, North Carolina)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C.------The Georgia Bulldogs square off against Atlantic 10 champion Virginia Commonwealth Friday in the opening round of an NCAA Regional here on the campus of North Carolina. First pitch is scheduled for 7:06 p.m., and it will be streamed on ESPN+ and be available on the Georgia Bulldog Sports Network.

Georgia (35-21) will be making its 13th NCAA Tournament appearance when it opens against the Rams (40-18), winners of 15 straight and back-to-back champions of the Atlantic 10. The host and top seed No. 16 North Carolina Tar Heels (38-19) battles No. 4 seed Hofstra (30-21) in the first game Friday starting at 2 p.m. at Boshamer Stadium. UNC is the No. 10 national seed.

The Bulldogs held a 75-minute workout here Thursday for their final preparations before Friday’s action. Georgia’s Ike Cousins head baseball coach Scott Stricklin said the team is focused for the challenge of facing a talented VCU squad.

“Our goal is to get to the postseason, and this team has done a good job battling adversity and the injuries,” said Stricklin. “Everyone has that stuff, and we’ve have had our fair share. We’ve had some ups and downs, and here we are as a No. 2 seed on the road. It’s going to be a good challenge for us. We’ve got a lot of guys that have played in the postseason, some older guys, and they have seen more things and experienced more things. When you have that, less rattles you. There’s not a lot these guys haven’t seen on the field. We’re ready to go.”

Friday’s Probable Pitching Matchup

UGA: Jonathan Cannon (9-3, 3.62 ERA, RHP, Jr.) vs. VCU: Tyler Davis (4-2, 3.25, LHP, So.)

Cannon, who was named a Third Team All-American by Collegiate Baseball Friday, ended the regular season as the SEC leader in victories and ranked in the top 10 in ERA and innings pitched. A First Team All-SEC selection, he is a semifinalist for the Dick Howser Trophy.

Georgia Baseball Radio/TV Links/SEC Tournament Page

Georgia Bulldog Sports Network (Announcers: Jeff Dantzler & David Johnston)

Free audio streaming of all Georgia Bulldogs games can be heard using the Gameday LIVE app.

Optimized for iOS7+ and Android 4.0+, Georgiadogs.com Gameday LIVE is now available for both smartphone and tablet in App Store and Google Play marketplaces. Georgiadogs.com Gameday LIVE is the official mobile application of Georgia athletics. Get the app here: georgiadogs.com/wireless/.

Friday Pregame Radio Show at 6:40 p.m. ET: https://georgiadogs.com/watch/?Live=4203&type=Live

ESPN+ Stream Link: https://www.espn.com/watch/player/_/id/09dd469c-7af3-4ed9-90fb-74a39dada980

ESPN+ Announcers For NCAA Chapel Hill Regional: Eric Rothman & Jay Walker

Note: This regional (and others) will be available only on ESPN+, and you have to be a subscriber to watch. Because this is an NCAA and ESPN agreement, games on ESPN+ will not be simulcast on SECN+ for SEC Network subscribers.

NCAA Baseball Tournament Live Stats Link: https://www.ncaa.com/game/5985317

NCAA Baseball Tournament Program Link: https://link.edgepilot.com/s/ecb290bd/bjBAaJbqB0WLqFsqdDmvLQ?u=http://www.ncaa.com/DIBaseball

Tickets packages for the NCAA Chapel Hill Regional weekend are on sale through UNC Ticket Office at 919-962-2296 or 800-722-HEEL (4335). Single-game tickets will be available starting Thursday at noon. They will be $15 for a single game, $60 for full session tickets. Parking will be available in the Rams Head Deck for $10 and in the Craige Deck for free (levels 5-9). Beginning at 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday, there will also be free parking available in the Bowles Lot, the Raleigh Road Visitors Lot and on Stadium Drive. Disability parking is available for $10 in the Rams Head Deck. Ridge Road will be closed to through traffic for the weekend. Gates will open two hours prior to first pitch, and they will clear the stadium between games.

2022 NCAA Chapel Hill (N.C.) Regional Schedule

Friday, June 3 Game 1: #1 North Carolina (38-19) vs. #4 Hofstra (30-21) at 2 pm ET Game 2: #2 Georgia (35-21) vs. #3 VCU (40-18) at 7 pm ET

Saturday, June 4 Game 3: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 at 1 pm ET Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 at 7 pm ET

Sunday, June 5 Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4 at 1 pm ET Game 6: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5 at 6 pm ET

Monday, June 6 Game 7, Rematch of Game 6 if necessary at 6 pm

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Garrison Hearst, Mark Richt up for College Football Hall of Fame

Former running back Garrison Hearst and former coach Mark Richt are two of the Georgia Bulldogs on the ballot for the 2023 College Hall of Fame class. Hearst, 51, was one of the best running backs in Georgia history, but sometimes gets overlooked after the program recent wave of stars at the position, including Todd Gurley, D’Andre Swift and Nick Chubb.
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chapel Hill, NC
College Sports
City
Chapel Hill, NC
State
North Carolina State
State
Georgia State
Chapel Hill, NC
Sports
WSB Radio

Atlanta rapper Trouble shot, killed, deputies name suspect

ATLANTA — Atlanta rapper Trouble has died, according to his record label. The rapper, whose real name was Mariel Semonte Orr, was 34. According to the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Orr was shot around 3:20 a.m. Sunday morning at the Lake St. James Apartment complex at 50 St. James Drive in Conyers.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

Proud Boys charged with seditious conspiracy in Capitol riot

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The former top leader of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group and other members were charged with seditious conspiracy for what federal prosecutors say was a coordinated attack on the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dick Howser
WSB Radio

Tree collapses on house, trapping man inside

ATLANTA — Atlanta Fire Rescue had to free a man from his house after a tree fell on it, trapping him inside. It happened along Saturn Road Monday night. Fire sources told Channel 2′s Tom Jones that the man stuck inside the home has been removed, and the victim has a broken leg.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Baseball#Vcu#Unc#College Baseball#Georgia Baseball#Virginia Commonwealth#Ncaa Regional#Espn#Hofstra
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
37K+
Followers
73K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy