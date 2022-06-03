Georgia Baseball set to take on VCU

Bryson Field at Boshamer Stadium (Chapel Hill, North Carolina)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C.------The Georgia Bulldogs square off against Atlantic 10 champion Virginia Commonwealth Friday in the opening round of an NCAA Regional here on the campus of North Carolina. First pitch is scheduled for 7:06 p.m., and it will be streamed on ESPN+ and be available on the Georgia Bulldog Sports Network.

Georgia (35-21) will be making its 13th NCAA Tournament appearance when it opens against the Rams (40-18), winners of 15 straight and back-to-back champions of the Atlantic 10. The host and top seed No. 16 North Carolina Tar Heels (38-19) battles No. 4 seed Hofstra (30-21) in the first game Friday starting at 2 p.m. at Boshamer Stadium. UNC is the No. 10 national seed.

The Bulldogs held a 75-minute workout here Thursday for their final preparations before Friday’s action. Georgia’s Ike Cousins head baseball coach Scott Stricklin said the team is focused for the challenge of facing a talented VCU squad.

“Our goal is to get to the postseason, and this team has done a good job battling adversity and the injuries,” said Stricklin. “Everyone has that stuff, and we’ve have had our fair share. We’ve had some ups and downs, and here we are as a No. 2 seed on the road. It’s going to be a good challenge for us. We’ve got a lot of guys that have played in the postseason, some older guys, and they have seen more things and experienced more things. When you have that, less rattles you. There’s not a lot these guys haven’t seen on the field. We’re ready to go.”

Friday’s Probable Pitching Matchup

UGA: Jonathan Cannon (9-3, 3.62 ERA, RHP, Jr.) vs. VCU: Tyler Davis (4-2, 3.25, LHP, So.)

Cannon, who was named a Third Team All-American by Collegiate Baseball Friday, ended the regular season as the SEC leader in victories and ranked in the top 10 in ERA and innings pitched. A First Team All-SEC selection, he is a semifinalist for the Dick Howser Trophy.

2022 NCAA Chapel Hill (N.C.) Regional Schedule

Friday, June 3 Game 1: #1 North Carolina (38-19) vs. #4 Hofstra (30-21) at 2 pm ET Game 2: #2 Georgia (35-21) vs. #3 VCU (40-18) at 7 pm ET

Saturday, June 4 Game 3: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 at 1 pm ET Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 at 7 pm ET

Sunday, June 5 Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4 at 1 pm ET Game 6: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5 at 6 pm ET

Monday, June 6 Game 7, Rematch of Game 6 if necessary at 6 pm

