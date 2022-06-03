ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen pistol-whips person during fight at Siesta Key Beach, deputies say

By Zachary Winiecki
 4 days ago

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — An 18-year-old was arrested after police said he pistol-whipped someone and punched another person during a fight at Siesta Key Beach Monday.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, they arrested Aaron Payton on a number of charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Documents said deputies were called to Beach Access Two at Siesta Key Beach around 4:30 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, they found a group of about 50 people, including the victims.

Tampa man missing since April found dead, police say

One adult victim told police it started with a fight between two men that neither he nor Payton were involved in. The victim said Payton walked up to the fight, pulled out a gun and pistol-whipped another victim in the back of the head.

The adult victim told police fearing for his safety, he tried to take the gun from Payton, who then punched him in the head.

After a struggle for the gun, deputies said Payton was able to grab the gun and ran down Avenida Messina. Deputies said they found and arrested Payton while he was running down the same road.

According to deputies, they found the gun in bush after a witness told them they saw Payton throw it in there as he was running away.

The juvenile victim who was allegedly pistol-whipped by Payton called police later that day. He initially ran from the scene, according to deputies. During the initial fight, the victim said Payton hit him in the back of the head and when he turned he saw Payton pointing the gun at him.

The document states the juvenile victim told deputies he knew Payton and believed Payton had a “prior issue with him.”

Deputies said when they talked to Payton he admitted to pistol-whipping someone, but also said the person was looking right at him when he did it. He did not remember if he hit the adult victim.

He also told deputies he ran and threw the gun into the bushes when he saw them.

Payton was arrested on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, tampering with evidence, battery and carrying a concealed weapon charges.

IN THIS ARTICLE
