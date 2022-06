Emergency personnel responded early Monday afternoon after an SUV slammed sideways into a porch in the 600 block of South Main Street in Phillipsburg. The black Chevrolet Tahoe with a rear New Jersey license plate ended up on the porch of the home and nearly on top of the natural gas meter. The meter was later removed, according to a report from the scene.

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ ・ 18 HOURS AGO