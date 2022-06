I am a 75-year-old U.S. Army veteran, hunter and rifle owner. Civilians don’t need weapons of war. Unfortunately, some think we need assault rifles, and politicians have mistakenly bowed to their desires. The bullets fired from an AR-15 are far deadlier than those of other long guns. Gun violence in the U.S. is shameful and long overdue for action.

UVALDE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO