ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Soldiers Shoot and Mutilate Multiple Cats at Hawaii Military Base

By Alice Tecotzky
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A veterinary service provider in Honolulu, Hawaii confirmed that it treated a cat recovering from a blow dart wound to the neck incurred on a military base. Katniss, the cat, is currently in recovery. Dr. Karen...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 52

I'm Just Saying...
3d ago

If this is the mentality of our current military... we're in trouble. Acting more like cruel children than soldiers.

Reply
14
Hazz Matt
3d ago

Oh No.....!!! You can't blame our great military personnel here for doing horrendous things to animals. Investigation, by military personnel, will find that this was all just a fake story and unjustifiable. 😏😏🤭🤭🤧

Reply(9)
2
Ecks Man
4d ago

So the reporter wrote the headline that soldiers did this and the veterinarian, who is not a forensics expert, says the wound is from a blow gun dart has divinity proof that the soldiers actually did this…they suspect that it was them but it’s not 100% certain it was them…

Reply(13)
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
Honolulu, HI
Crime & Safety
State
Hawaii State
Flying Magazine

Flying a Rainbow in Hawaii

Nicole Battjes founded Rainbow Helicopters 11 years ago with an R44, and now she flies an Airbus AS350 AStar. [Photo: Jim Barrett]. Nicole Battjes strides out to the Airbus AS350 B2 (AStar) painted with a bright rainbow twist for a focused preflight on the ramp at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (PHNL) in Honolulu, Hawaii. I’d met Battjes and general manager Susan Kim at the Women in Aviation International Conference earlier this year in Nashville—and now it’s Kim giving us a final briefing after taking the golf cart out from their offices in the Castle & Cooke Aviation building.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Congressman Kai Kahele officially files papers for gubernatorial run

Federal prosecutors: Suspects in drug, gambling ring used small local airline to move between islands to skirt TSA screening. Investigators say they confiscated at least 15 pounds of meth, seven firearms including two untraceable ghost guns, nearly $70,000. Experts: Sex crimes case against ex-HPD officer might be the ‘tip of...
HONOLULU, HI
TheDailyBeast

Missing Iditarod Dog Found Healthy After Three Months

After escaping from the Alaskan Iditarod sled race in March, Leon, a 3-year-old husky, was reunited with his owner. The pup was part of French musher Sebastien Dos Santos Borges’ team and ran off while at a checkpoint. Dos Santos Borges had to leave Leon and continue with the race but searched for him alongside local authorities for weeks after the competition. Though Dos Santos Borges eventually had to leave Alaska, the Iditarod committee circulated posters about Leon, and locals in a town 150 miles south of the checkpoint began spotting him around at the end of May. According to an Iditarod spokesperson, Leon is a bit skinnier but appears healthy, and he was reunited with his owner on Saturday. After chronicling the emotional search on Facebook, Dos Santos Borges summed up the saga with three joyous words: “Life is gooooood !”
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Service#Guns#Military Training#Kat Charities#27th Infantry Regiment#2nd Brigade Combat Team#25th Infantry Division
KHON2

Suspect arrested for burglary within Waikiki home

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police said a male suspect was arrested in connection to a burglary in Waikiki on Friday morning. According to the Honolulu Police Department, the incident happened at around 5:09 a.m. when the suspect entered a home without permission and committed a crime within. Officers then located...
HONOLULU, HI
TheDailyBeast

Man Accused in Two Florida Murders Drowns in Missouri River

Law enforcement officials report that a man accused of killing two people in Florida has drowned in a Missouri river. Sherron David McCombs Jr., 22, was accused of murder in Tampa, Florida, in November 2021 and then again in January 2022, according to Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay. Authorities had been searching for him since early May, and he was thought to be armed and dangerous, Crime Stoppers reports. Missouri officials said that McCombs was swimming in a river in southeastern Missouri when he began to panic and ultimately drowned, per an incident report from highway patrol. McCombs was pronounced dead by the county coroner on Sunday afternoon, putting a grisly end to the search for him.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Oahu
NewsBreak
Cats
honolulumagazine.com

Koreamoku Was Home to Life’s Dreams For These 3 Small Businesses

An entire block of restaurants, bars and other small businesses along Ke‘eaumoku Street closed on Jan. 31 to make way for—what else?—a new condo development. The scene has played out repeatedly across urban Honolulu, but this time it scattered the heart of a neighborhood locals affectionately know as Koreamoku. Here are the faces and stories behind three of its former denizens: a decades-old Korean eatery, a short-lived experiment in Taiwanese street food, and a mom and pop store trying to navigate an uncertain future.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HFD investigating huge blaze at Pauoa home that left 2 people dead, 1 seriously injured

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fire investigators are trying to determine what caused a blaze at a Pauoa home early Monday that left two people dead and one seriously injured. The Honolulu Fire Department said 10 units, staffed with nearly 45 personnel, responded to the two-alarm blaze on Booth Road around 2:20 a.m. Crews arrived to find the two-story home engulfed in flames.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Inflation is forcing some Hawaii seniors to forgo needed medications

Experts are concerned it could lead to a higher cancer death rate. The state Department of Health is investigating a probable case of monkeypox in Hawaii. FBI dismantle suspected game rooms on Oahu, Maui in early-morning raids. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Multiple sources said some locations are suspected of...
HAWAII STATE
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
15K+
Followers
26K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy