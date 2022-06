Looking for something fun to do this summer? Palmer Square, in downtown Princeton, is hosting Movie Nights on the Green, according to Palmer Square's official website. This sounds like so much fun to me. The warmer weather is here and I'm ready to make some awesome summer memories. Tell your family and friends, bring your chairs or blankets, and enjoy family friendly movies under the stars On the Green, in front of The Nassau Inn, with beautiful Palmer Square as the backdrop. I love the chill vibe in Palmer Square. You'll love it too, trust me.

PRINCETON, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO