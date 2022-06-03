ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Fayetteville art exhibit promotes LGBTQ artists

By Justin Trobaugh
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O5KEC_0fyyP0vK00

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — During Pride month, art enthusiasts can check out some LGBTQ artists in celebration of the month at the Fenix Gallery at the Mount Sequoyah Center on Skyline Drive in Fayetteville.

The art exhibit is called “QUEER” and is hosted by Fenix Arts in Fayetteville.

Fayetteville Animal Services waives dog adoption fees for more than a week

Its goal is to foster community engagement through works by artists from all across the mid-south states. Board chair of Fenix Arts Laurie Foster says this exhibit is about giving a voice to the community.

“The current political situation today tends to be completely against this community, and so we are trying our best to alleviate some of that stress by allowing this community to have a voice,” Foster said.

The exhibit will be open through the end of July.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
Local
Arkansas Society
Fayetteville, AR
Entertainment
Local
Arkansas Entertainment
City
Fayetteville, AR
Fayetteville, AR
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sequoyah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Exhibit#Art Gallery#Racism#Lgbtq#Fenix Arts
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Gov. Hutchinson visits Rogers, weighs in on school safety, prison capacity

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson was in Rogers Monday morning to speak to the Arkansas Sheriff’s Association about topics of concern. Two of the main issues discussed were school safety and prison capacity. If the general assembly meets this summer or fall, Hutchinson is requesting it consider a $50 million investment into school […]
ROGERS, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Visual Art
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy