ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Man arrested in connection with shooting of four teens in Tacoma last month

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zpBdI_0fyyOPCH00
(Blake David Taylor/iStock)

Tacoma police have arrested a man in connection with the shooting of four teens, according to the Tacoma Police Department.

According to the Tacoma Police Department, a person in a car shot at another car around 5:30 p.m. on May 21 at South Yakima Avenue and South 56th Street in Tacoma.

Three girls aged 15, 16 and 17 were hit, along with a 17-year-old male. An 18-year-old male was also in the car but was not hit.

The victims drove themselves to the St. Joseph Medical Center to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Just before 5 p.m. on June 2, Tacoma police arrested a 19-year-old man at his home.

He was booked into the Pierce County Jail on multiple charges of assault and one count of drive-by shooting.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Four teens arrested after Tacoma shooting

Four teens were arrested after a shooting that struck several houses in Tacoma on Sunday, according to the Tacoma Police Department. At around 7:39 p.m. on June 5, Tacoma officers responded to multiple reports of gunfire in the 1600 block of South 47th Street. Witnesses said four juveniles were seen...
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

4 teens arrested for firing shots near and into Tacoma homes

TACOMA, Wash. - Four teens have been arrested for allegedly shooting at a vehicle in Tacoma, and some of their bullets went through occupied homes nearby, police said. On June 5 around 7:40 p.m., South Sound 911 received multiple calls regarding shots being heard in the 1600 block of S. 47th St.
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Arrests made in connection to 2017 Seabeck quadruple murders

A task force with the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people in connection to the quadruple homicide of a Seabeck family in 2017. According to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office, the three suspects were described as a 43-year-old man from Bremerton, a 50-year-old man from Gig Harbor and a 49-year-old man from Bremerton.
SEABECK, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Federal Way police investigating shooting

The Federal Way Police Department is investigating a shooting that officers discovered after being called to a crash Monday afternoon, police announced. Officers were called to a crash just before 1 p.m. on Pacific Highway South at South 336th Street. According to police, one of the involved parties said they...
FEDERAL WAY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Tacoma, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Tacoma, WA
City
Yakima, WA
City
Home, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Burien police recover drugs and firearm parts

BURIEN, Wash. — Burien police recovered drugs, a gun, and gun parts from a man driving erratically Monday morning, the police department announced. Around 3:05 a.m., officers stopped the driver of a car who was “having a hard time staying in its lane,” according to police. An...
BURIEN, WA
thejoltnews.com

Olympia woman allegedly assaults attending cop, medic

An Olympia woman has been accused of assaulting personnel from the city’s fire and police departments as they were trying to give her a medical evaluation. Misty Lou O’Laughlin, 39, was arrested on June 2 after multiple people reported her walking in the middle of State Avenue NE at Eastside Street NE carrying a pack of hard lemonade.
OLYMPIA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Drive By Shooting#Violent Crime#Cox Media Group
auburnexaminer.com

Auburn Police Blotter: June 4-5, 2022

The following is the Auburn police blotter and references to criminal acts that may upset some readers. This blotter also includes commentary that some may find offensive. For a commentary-free blotter, click here. Incident Updates. No new updates. VIIT Updates. Valley Independent Investigative Team. Public Assistance Requests. The Auburn Police...
KOMO News

Police in Tacoma have arrested five students for guns or threats since May

Tacoma Police are urging students to report any suspicious behavior at school after arresting five teenagers since May. Among them is a 13-year-old Mason Middle School student who allegedly threatened to recreate the Uvalde, Texas shooting, but never had a gun, according to a social media post from Tacoma Police.
TACOMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KIRO 7 Seattle

2 arrested, 2 on the run after carjacking in North Bend

NORTH BEND, Wash. — The King County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men accused of attacking a woman and stealing her car in North Bend on Sunday. According to the sheriff’s office, a person interrupted a car prowl just after 3 p.m. in the parking lot of the Olallie Trailhead and chased four people who got away in a Dodge Charger.
NORTH BEND, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Meth lab discovered in Lynnwood hotel room

Lynnwood police uncovered a makeshift meth lab at a hotel on Saturday after housekeeping personnel discovered the setup in a room, the police department announced. Around 11:40 a.m., Lynnwood police and South Snohomish County Fire were called to a hotel in the 3500 block of 196th Street Southwest after housekeeping personnel found a potential illicit drug lab inside a room.
LYNNWOOD, WA
KXRO.com

Conviction made in 2003 McCleary rape case

Grays Harbor, WA – Paul Bieker was found guilty of a 2003 Rape 1st Degree with Deliberate Cruelty. The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office tells KXRO that they utilized DNA technology in the 18 year old cold case to obtain evidence that led to the arrest and conviction of Bieker.
MCCLEARY, WA
CBS San Francisco

Video released of deadly police confrontation with Alexis Gabe murder suspect

KENT, Wash (CBS SF) -- Seattle police released cell phone video Saturday of the fatal officer involved shooting of Marshall Curtis Jones III, who was the suspect in the murder of Alexis Gabe, an Antioch woman who has been missing since Jan. 26.During the investigation into Gabe's disappearance, Antioch investigators searched Jones home where the missing woman was last seen. They also developed leads that Jones may be in the Seattle area and obtained a warrant for his arrest.On Wednesday afternoon, law enforcement shot and killed Jones outside of an apartment complex in Kent while attempting to arrest him on...
KENT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Officer-involved shooting in Wenatchee under investigation

WENATCHEE, Wash. — The North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Saturday in Wenatchee, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office announced. Around 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, Wenatchee police officers were called to a burglary in progress in the the 400 block of Castle...
WENATCHEE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
98K+
Followers
112K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy