Albany Dutchmen roster features local flare

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Albany Dutchmen get their season underway Friday in Saugerties against the Stallions with a roster that features some local flare.

11 Dutchmen players are from the Capital Region. Among them is Bethlehem graduate Arlo Marynczak. The Siena pitcher is entering his third year as a member of the Dutchmen. He’ll take the mound and make the start on opening day. “My parents are excited,” said Marynczak. “Everyone gets to come see my games. It’s really cool to have the whole local community behind me.”

As a guy who’s been around the Dutchmen for years, Marynczak has helped make things easy for players unfamiliar with the area. “Just helping guys get around locally, sandwich shops, getting everything going” said Marynczak. “Getting everyone food, lifts, just settling everyone down has really been a goal of mine to make everyone feel welcome and comfortable.”

After redshirting his freshman season at Rutgers, infielder Danny Rogers is ready to compete in front of the Capital Region crowd. “Really excited to play here and play in front of a home crowd,” said Rogers. “Hopefully bring home the chip for Albany.”

Albany will play their home opener on Saturday at 5:00 PM against the Glens Falls Dragons.

