ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Youngkin signs bill expanding healthcare coverage for small businesses

By Nathan Crawford
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — On Thursday, Governor Glenn Youngkin signed bills geared towards expanding health care coverage for small businesses.

Click here to subscribe to WAVY’s breaking news email alerts

“This bill is a meaningful step forward to removing the barriers for our small businesses across the Commonwealth, by allowing them to come together and provide health care for their employees,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “On day one, I made a commitment to our small business community that when this bill reached my desk, I would sign it. Today, I am honored to stand with small businesses and legislators from both sides of the aisle to deliver on that promise. Virginians sent me here to go to work for them, and that is exactly what we are doing. These bills are an example of what we can accomplish when we come together for the communities we serve.”

Youngkin signed SB 195 , sponsored by Senator Montgomery “Monty” Mason a Democrat from Williamsburg, and HB 884 , sponsored by Delegate Kathy Byron, a Republican from Bedford.

“Supporting small businesses and increasing access to affordable health care are some of the most important things we can be doing to grow our economy,” said Senator Mason.

He said the bill will help small businesses to “attract and retain talented workforce, while providing workers and their families greater options for health care.”

Delegate Byron agreed and said, “these bills will make affordable health care coverage available to more Virginians and help to control the costs of businesses offering that benefit.”

She said similar measures have been approved by the General Assembly over the last decade.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xrZlJ_0fyyNSoF00
    Youngkin signs bill expanding healthcare coverage for small businesses (photo: Youngkin’s office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dW48o_0fyyNSoF00
    Youngkin signs bill expanding healthcare coverage for small businesses (photo: Youngkin’s office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33sFcP_0fyyNSoF00
    Youngkin signs bill expanding healthcare coverage for small businesses (photo: Youngkin’s office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IgtIP_0fyyNSoF00
    Youngkin signs bill expanding healthcare coverage for small businesses (photo: Youngkin’s office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dDIMF_0fyyNSoF00
    Youngkin signs bill expanding healthcare coverage for small businesses (photo: Youngkin’s office)

In his remarks, Senator Mason also thanked the Virginia Chamber of Commerce.

“Since 2018, the Virginia Chamber, in partnership with Virginia’s Farm Bureau, Virginia’s Realtor community, and more than 100 local and regional chambers across the Commonwealth have advocated relentlessly for this common-sense health care solution,” said Virginia Chamber President and CEO Barry DuVal. “I am thankful for Governor Glenn Youngkin and leaders in the General Assembly, including Delegate Kathy Byron, Senator Monty Mason, Senator Siobhan Dunnavant, Delegate Chris Head, Delegate Tony Wilt, and Deputy Majority Leader Israel O’Quinn, for taking action to expand access and lower the cost of health coverage for small employers. We look forward to working with our small business community to ensure employees have greater access to health care through this valuable health coverage option.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Business
City
Community, VA
Richmond, VA
Government
City
Richmond, VA
City
Williamsburg, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Business
State
Virginia State
WAVY News 10

FBI warning of scam targeting stores in NC, other states

(WGHP) — FBI’s Charlotte office is issuing a warning about fraud schemes targeting businesses across the south. According to a release, the scam uses stolen credit card numbers to mark large purchases over the phone. So far this year over 100 businesses across North and South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Alabama, Florida, West Virginia and Kentucky […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WAVY News 10

Drone 10: The Beauty of Hampton Roads

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — From the banks of the Elizabeth River, to the sands of the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, there’s no shortage of beauty here in Hampton Roads. 10 On Your Side shows you a unique perspective of some of the most picturesque places from the lens of Drone 10. Watch more Drone 10 videos […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monty Mason
Person
Tony Wilt
Person
Kathy Byron
WAVY News 10

Know Your Zone: Navigating a hurricane prompted evacuation

(WAVY) — It’s been several years since a hurricane pushed some locals to evacuate. If anyone could recall the day, it would be WAVY News’ former Chief Meteorologist, now Emeritus, Don Slater. He’ll be the first one to tell you… an evacuation for our community is rare. “For our area, it’s rare. So, what would […]
TRAFFIC
WAVY News 10

Dr. Oz wins Republican Pennsylvania Senate primary

(WHTM) – Celebrity television doctor Mehmet Oz has won the Pennsylvania Senate Primary election after Dave McCormick conceded on June 3. McCormick said on Friday “we came so close” and that he called Oz to congratulate him on winning the race and that Oz has his full support. Oz tweeted Friday night that he is […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Bills#Politics State#Commonwealth#Virginians#Democrat#Hb 884#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
WAVY News 10

Blog: Calm weather locally, first tropical storm of the season officially forms

Another awesome day is ahead for Hampton Roads with low humidity, nice temperatures and just a bit of a breeze off the ocean from time to time. Temperatures Sunday will be around 80 degrees. We’ll enjoy dewpoints once again in the upper 50s and low 60s. Remember that the dewpoint is a measure of how much moisture is in the air. The higher the number, the more moisture there is. So, anytime we see dewpoints only in the upper 50s to low 60s in June, it’s something to appreciate! That means it will feel rather nice outside today and rather refreshing tonight and into Monday morning as temperatures Monday morning start out in the 60s.
ENVIRONMENT
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

33K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy