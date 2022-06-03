CenterPoint Energy’s stoppage extension set to expire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – CenterPoint Energy is resuming disconnections for past due balances on June 13. CenterPoint officials said customers with past due balances are encouraged to contact CenterPoint to discuss payment options and resources available to avoid service disruption .

Customers with a past due balance will soon receive a phone call and email reminding them the extended grace period has ended. CenterPoint will be taking a phased approach to disconnections according to a news release sent to Eyewitness News by CenterPoint.

“While we will resume disconnections, we understand there are still customers experiencing financial difficulties. We want to encourage customers to contact us to discuss options available to them, so we can assist them in avoiding disconnection,” said Indiana and Ohio Gas Vice President Ashley Babcock. “Over the last two weeks, we connected with more than 150 customers face-to-face through the City of Evansville Access to Service fairs to assist in providing payment plans and connect with resources to avoid interruption of services. We will continue efforts to proactively reach out to customers with past due balances.”

Extended payment arrangements will continue to be offered to customers needing assistance. Customers are encouraged to contact customer service at (800) 227-1376 to speak with a representative about options to avoid disconnection.

CenterPoint officials said they have been proactively communicating with customers through bill messages, emails, social media and community access to service fairs to make customers aware of payment arrangement options to avoid disconnection throughout the extended stoppage.

CenterPoint also reminds customers to be mindful of recently reported scams targeting utility customers. The company would never call and demand payment over the phone via cash, money wire transfers, prepaid debit cards, gifts cards, PayPal, Venmo, Square Pay or Apple Pay within a defined amount of time to prevent immediate disconnection.

Information on payment arrangements and extensions can be found at www.centerpointenergy.com/billing . Visit http://www.centerpointenergy.com/assistance for more information on income-based energy assistance programs.

