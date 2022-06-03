ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durant, OK

Durant Police: Man arrested after threatening to shoot up Walmart

By Kylee Dedmon
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDURANT, OK (KXII) - A man was arrested after he allegedly threatened to shoot up a Walmart Thursday night. Durant Police said 28-year-old Joshua Tyler Harris was arrested after barricading himself in a home on Denison and Grand Ave. Durant police said they received a tip Thursday afternoon of...

madillrecord.net

Madill man arrested for kidnapping and other charges

A Madill man was arrested for multiple charges after an incident on June 5, 2022. At approximately 8:00 p.m., the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence on Durwood Road in reference to a disturbance involving Nicholas Butler. The reporting party alleged that Butler, a 34-year-old male...
MADILL, OK
KXII.com

Man charged with indecent exposure in Johnston County

JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man was booked into the Johnston County Jail on two charges Friday night. According to law enforcement, Casey Dale Dewitt was booked earlier in the week on one count of indecent exposure and one count of burglary in the second degree. Dewitt has already...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, OK
KTEN.com

Infant run over and killed in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has confirmed that a one-year-old child was run over and killed in Marshall County on Friday evening. The incident happened when Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with a driver and four passengers backed out of a private drive onto Back Street, about seven miles south of Kingston.
MARSHALL COUNTY, OK
KTEN.com

Durant police: Walmart was target of terror threat

DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — A man was arrested Thursday night after Durant police say he threatened to shoot up a Walmart store. "We received some information that an individual had said he was going to shoot up a Durant Walmart," said Det. Brandon Mitchell. "Then he just said that if any law enforcement came or got in contact, he was also going to shoot them."
DURANT, OK
KXII.com

Caddo man charged with feloniously pointing a firearm

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Caddo man was arrested after court documents said he pointed a gun at two people. According to court documents from The State of Oklahoma, 47-year-old Darrell Lyn Phillips was a felon in possession of a 20-gauge shotgun, which he pointed at two people on Monday.
CADDO, OK
KXII.com

Car hits, kills 1-year-old in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A child is dead after being hit by a car Friday evening in Marshall County. Troopers said it happened around 7:30 p.m. on Back Street near Firehouse Road. A man pulled out of a driveway and drove forward when he hit a one-year-old boy. The...
KXII.com

Ardmore man arrested after police find dead kitten in backpack

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore man was arrested on for animal cruelty after police found two kittens inside his backpack on Tuesday. One of the cats was dead, and the other was injured. According to a police report, Jaquez Law was trespassing on Ardmore resident Dava Jump’s property, so...
ARDMORE, OK
CBS DFW

Teen fatally shot, another wounded during fight set up through social media

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A Dallas teenager was fatally shot, and another wounded during fight at a park set up through social media.Police said Noel King, 15, died at Baylor Hospital after the shooting at Derrick L. Getter Park on June 3. A surviving victim, an 18-year-old, suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, and is in stable condition at Methodist Central Hospital.Investigators said a fight between two females was arranged through social media. A group of juveniles arrived at the park and everyone began fighting. The shooting happened while they were fighting. This is an ongoing investigation and the suspect is still at-large.Anyone with information regarding this offense is encouraged to contact Detective Guy Curtis at 214-671-3633 or by email at guy.curtis@dallascityhall.com. All media inquiries should be directed to DPD media relations at 214-671-4065 or email pio@dpd.dallascityhall.com. 
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

14-year-old killed in Dallas shooting

DALLAS - A 14-year-old is dead after an overnight shooting in Dallas that also injured another person. The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday, in the 4900 block of Alton Avenue. Police said responding officers found two male victims who had been shot. Both were taken to a local...
DALLAS, TX
KXII.com

Man flown to hospital after McCurtain County crash

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -A man was flown to the hospital after a crash in McCurtain County. The crash happened around 5 a.m. at the intersection of Joe Ford Rd. and Buffalo Rd. near Watson. Troopers said a car was traveling northbound on Buffalo Rd. when it failed to negotiate...
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man dies in head-on crash in Pittsburg County

MCALESTER, Okla. — A McAlester man died Saturday night after a head-on crash on Oklahoma Highway 113 in Pittsburg County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Bryan Andre Smith, 26, of McAlester, was driving south on OK-113 when he crossed the center line and departed the roadway to the left, overcorrected and reentered the roadway into the path of a second vehicle, troopers reported.
PITTSBURG COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

APD Chief Kevin Norris retiring, taking on new role within city

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore Police Chief Kevin Norris has announced his intention to retire from the department after over 25 years. “I look at the retirement board we have here and you have a handful of officers that have made it to 20, 22, 23 but officers of 25 years are more is few,” said Norris. “And so I just felt like It was getting to the time that it would be time to retire.”
ARDMORE, OK
CBS DFW

Two dead after gunfire at a Garland motel

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Two are dead after a warrant was served at a motel in Garland.A bail bonds company in Garland asked police for help serving an arrest warrant on a suspect just after 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the 6200 block of Broadway Blvd.When the bail bondsman confronted the suspect, the suspect opened fire, hitting the bail bondsman, police said. The bondsman was taken to the hospital but died. Garland police opened fire and killed the suspect on the scene. 
GARLAND, TX
fox4news.com

15-year-old shot and killed in east Oak Cliff

DALLAS - One teenager is dead, and another was shot in a city park near the Dallas VA hospital in east Oak Cliff. Police went to Derrick Geter Park around 12:30 a.m. Friday after a report of a shooting. They found blood and casings but no victims. Two wounded teens...
DALLAS, TX

