Ballston Spa, NY

10 Scotties celebrate college commitments

By Griffin Haas
 4 days ago

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Ballston Spa honored their student-athletes heading to compete at division one and two colleges on Thursday. In total, 10 Scotties celebrated their college commitments.

Maddie Wania will stay local to help Saint Rose soccer in their national championship chase. “I know that they’ve made it to the finals nationally and they’re a great team,” said Wania. “I’ve always watched them play and I know some girls that go there and it just seems like a great place to play soccer.”

Matt King will head to Robert Morris to play division one lacrosse. “The coaching and everybody there, they were super appealing to me,” said King. “They were all helpful in my decision. They were very supportive. It seemed like they really wanted me and it wasn’t just one-sided so that kind of made my decision.”

The full list of signees can be found below:

First Last College Sport
Gennaro DeRubertis Limestone College Lacrosse
Kelly DuBois Pace University Soccer
Brody Keneston LeMoyne College Baseball
Matthew King Robert Morris University Lacrosse
Andrew Kramer Lock Haven University Baseball
Emily Robbie The College of St. Rose Lacrosse
John Serina Southern New Hampshire University Lacrosse
Madelyn Wania The College of St. Rose Soccer
Olivia Winslow University of Rhode Island Diving

