ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Springs, MI

Forest Hills Central downs Cedar Springs for 3rd straight district title

By FOX 17 News
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CiO88_0fyyN5q100 FHC 8, Cedar Springs 0

Theryn Hallock scored three goals as Forest Hills Central beat Cedar Springs 8-0 Thursday to win a division two girls soccer district championship.

"It's meant a lot to me," Hallock said. "I get to play with my best friends and end my high school career with this season and just a really good team and we just won districts which is a great feeling, we're going to keep this going and hopefully win states."

The Rangers (16-2-1) advance to next week's regional tournament at Cedar Springs to play East Grand Rapids on Tuesday night at 7 p.m.

"This is a special team," FHC head coach Ashley Ludtke said. "We start every year of the goal of attempting to go every day and of course every team has that goal but we'll just keep showing up every day."

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page .

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter

Comments / 0

Related
macaronikid.com

12 Great Camping Spots in Grand Rapids

The best part about summer is hitting the outdoors. Whether you like boating, hiking, fishing, visiting the beach, or camping, there are many things to do in Grand Rapids or the surrounding areas. We only have a couple of months to enjoy the warm weather in Grand Rapids so we do not want to waste them indoors. Whether your family loves camping or has camping on the bucket list, I have a list of some places to camp that are not that far from Grand Rapids. Get out and try something new this summer!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cedar Springs, MI
Sports
City
Forest Hills, MI
City
Cedar Springs, MI
City
Grand Rapids, MI
City
East Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
townbroadcast.com

Yes, It’s True: It’s hard to argue with Cheri Ritz’s Wildcat softball success

The significant number that came up at the end of the district tournament won Saturday by the Wayland softball was 25. Coach Cheri Ritz posted on Facebook that it was the 25th time the Wildcats have brought home that trophy, the vast majority during her tenure. Research this week at the Then & Now Historical Library also revealed that it was 25 years ago this week that she guided Wayland to an O-K Gold Conference championship for her first time.
WAYLAND, MI
muskegonchannel.com

Muskegon Channel Presents Miss Bike Time Contest and Dad Bod Contest at Biketime 2022

If you blink, you're going to miss it. The Summer of 2022 that is. If the immersion of all things Muskegon hasn't hit you just yet, it will. If it doesn't hit you....the problem lies within because the efforts of so many, for so long have gotten us to a place that was seemingly unimaginable 20 years ago. Where we used to have 2 or 3 events a year, we've grown in to 4 or 5 major events and the number of new up and coming events is literally breathtaking. For our purposes today however...we're talking about one of the enduring staples that Muskegon got rolling a minute ago. BIKE TIME!
wtvbam.com

CHS baseball beaten by Sturgis in MHSAA Division One Districts

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The season ended for the Coldwater Cardinals on Saturday morning in the semifinals of the MHSAA Division One baseball districts at Lowe Field as they lost to Sturgis 6-4. After Coldwater took a 1-0 lead in the last of the first on a Brynden Massey sacrifice fly, Sturgis took the lead for good with a three run third inning.
COLDWATER, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Soccer#Rangers#Forest Hills Central#Fhc 8
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
Midland Daily News

Coleman's Biers wins state title in pole vault

Coleman junior Isaiah Biers won a state championship in the pole vault at the Division 4 track and field state finals held Saturday in Hudsonville. Biers cleared a height of 13-feet, 4-inches to beat out the competition, while teammate Kable Miller took 21st in the event with a height of 10-feet, 3-inches. "After I got bumped up in the rankings (recently), I was super nervous, but I knew deep down that I could it," noted Biers, a junior whose vault Saturday was a personal record in competition, although he has vaulted even higher in practice.
COLEMAN, MI
WOOD

Frost in Michigan Saturday AM

The top pic. is frost on the roof of the National Weather Service at Gaylord MI Saturday AM (6/4/22). Isolated frost was reported in Upper Michigan and in northern and central Lower Michigan. Here’s some low temps. Sat. AM – Doe Lake and Spincich Lake are in the U.P., Roscommon...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
townbroadcast.com

Ludema’s mound perfection sparks another district title

The Wayland varsity softball team claimed yet another district championship Saturday, as ace pitcher Emma Ludema fired a five-inning perfect game with 15 up and 15 down. The Wildcats prevailed 10-0 to boost their overall season record to 36-1 while Hopkins exited its season at 22-10. The regional tournament will be held next weekend in Wayland and the Wildcats will take on Vicksburg in the opening round.
WAYLAND, MI
Fox17

Overcoming obstacles and celebrating milestones

HUDSONVILLE, Mi. — It's graduation season - a time of transition, hope and change. And as we celebrate the accomplishments achieved, many are looking toward the road ahead. It won't be an easy journey, but getting to this point wasn't either with COVID, social media and the everyday struggles of high school life. A Hudsonville High School grad overcame all that and more and now has big plans for the future. Elsa Groenink is like so many other high school graduates, looking forward while fondly remembering her highlights as a Hudsonville High School student. She was on the swim team and her water polo team has won the state championships the last four years. She also served on the National Honor Society and has turned a baking hobby into a small business. She says, "I like the hands-on, it gives me something to do. And it's just fun and like seeing the final product is probably my favorite part.” Elsa is completely self-taught, learning though online videos - doing everything from wedding cakes to countless cookies. As a busy volunteer, she also likes to bring goodies wherever she goes. "I like to help people I’ve also like to bring my baked goods to places and like to surprise people so that just putting smiles on people's faces is pretty good.”
HUDSONVILLE, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy