ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Lake, MI

Bajt scores 5 as Spring Lake wins 7th straight district championship

By FOX 17 News
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vOTri_0fyyN4xI00 Spring Lake 7, Whitehall 1

Spring Lake beat Whitehall 7-1 to claim its seventh straight district championship in girls soccer on Thursday.

The Lakers were led by Meah Bajt who scored five goals just two days after scoring six in the semifinal win.

Spring Lake advances to play in the regional at Cedar Springs next week against the Cadillac/Petoskey winner.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page .

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter

Comments / 0

Related
muskegonchannel.com

Muskegon Channel Presents Miss Bike Time Contest and Dad Bod Contest at Biketime 2022

If you blink, you're going to miss it. The Summer of 2022 that is. If the immersion of all things Muskegon hasn't hit you just yet, it will. If it doesn't hit you....the problem lies within because the efforts of so many, for so long have gotten us to a place that was seemingly unimaginable 20 years ago. Where we used to have 2 or 3 events a year, we've grown in to 4 or 5 major events and the number of new up and coming events is literally breathtaking. For our purposes today however...we're talking about one of the enduring staples that Muskegon got rolling a minute ago. BIKE TIME!
macaronikid.com

12 Great Camping Spots in Grand Rapids

The best part about summer is hitting the outdoors. Whether you like boating, hiking, fishing, visiting the beach, or camping, there are many things to do in Grand Rapids or the surrounding areas. We only have a couple of months to enjoy the warm weather in Grand Rapids so we do not want to waste them indoors. Whether your family loves camping or has camping on the bucket list, I have a list of some places to camp that are not that far from Grand Rapids. Get out and try something new this summer!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spring Lake, MI
Sports
City
Spring Lake, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Cadillac, MI
City
Lake, MI
City
Whitehall, MI
City
Cedar Springs, MI
macaronikid.com

Summer Road Trip Ideas Within a Few Hours of Grand Rapids

As a kid, I remember the best part of summer was the vacations and road trips my family would take. We live in a world where we feel we have to constantly be on the go and fill up our schedules to feel productive and accomplished. But this summer, I challenge you to pause and spend some time with your family. Although gas prices are soaring and everything has increased in price, don't let it stop you from taking a vacation, road trip, or even a day trip to create memories with your family. We only have a short period of time with our kids before they leave for college, get married, move out, etc. Let's make the most of the time we have with those we love. Your kids will never forget the experiences you give them. Check out some cool places in Michigan that would make a great day trip or weekend trip for your family.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Soccer#Lakers#West Michigan#Bajt
WOOD

Frost in Michigan Saturday AM

The top pic. is frost on the roof of the National Weather Service at Gaylord MI Saturday AM (6/4/22). Isolated frost was reported in Upper Michigan and in northern and central Lower Michigan. Here’s some low temps. Sat. AM – Doe Lake and Spincich Lake are in the U.P., Roscommon...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Taste of Muskegon officials announce changes coming to the 2022 festival

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Taste of Muskegon is set to return this weekend for its 16th year, bringing with it some new additions!. On June 10 and 11, food booths and trucks will be stationed in Hackley Park to showcase the local restaurants that call Muskegon home. Visitors can choose vendors to taste and vote for their favorites during the best plate awards on Saturday afternoon.
MUSKEGON, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Hudsonville softball wins district, plays for Patty

In a battle between Jenison and Hudsonville for the Division 1 district championiship, the Eagles came out on top with a 9-2 win. Hudsonville jumped out to an early lead when Annika Talsma scored a 2-run double and had a 3-run home run. While the Eagles were thrilled to get the win, it happened on a very important day for Head Coach Tom Vruggink. The anniversary of the death of his wife Patty.
HUDSONVILLE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Facebook
Mix 95.7FM

Michigan Woman Wins $4 Million Dollars Thanks To A Stranger

When it comes to playing the lottery it seems like everyone has a strategy for picking the winning numbers. Some people use friends and family's birthdays, others might go with their favorite numbers but one Michigan woman is $4 million dollars richer thanks to a total stranger's advice. MICHIGAN WOMAN...
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

Overcoming obstacles and celebrating milestones

HUDSONVILLE, Mi. — It's graduation season - a time of transition, hope and change. And as we celebrate the accomplishments achieved, many are looking toward the road ahead. It won't be an easy journey, but getting to this point wasn't either with COVID, social media and the everyday struggles of high school life. A Hudsonville High School grad overcame all that and more and now has big plans for the future. Elsa Groenink is like so many other high school graduates, looking forward while fondly remembering her highlights as a Hudsonville High School student. She was on the swim team and her water polo team has won the state championships the last four years. She also served on the National Honor Society and has turned a baking hobby into a small business. She says, "I like the hands-on, it gives me something to do. And it's just fun and like seeing the final product is probably my favorite part.” Elsa is completely self-taught, learning though online videos - doing everything from wedding cakes to countless cookies. As a busy volunteer, she also likes to bring goodies wherever she goes. "I like to help people I’ve also like to bring my baked goods to places and like to surprise people so that just putting smiles on people's faces is pretty good.”
HUDSONVILLE, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy