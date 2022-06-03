ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, WI

Burlington police records concerns

By Sam Kraemer
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBURLINGTON, Wis. - Wrestling over records, the Racine County district attorney doubles down after reports she's directing police departments to limit the release of public information. Tricia Hanson says the departments are acting lawfully in protecting information related to criminal investigations. Hanson responded to an article published in the...

www.fox6now.com

Comments / 1

wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Crash cleared on I-41 in Fond du Lac Co.

FOND DU LAC, CO., Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT reports the crash is cleared, nearly an hour and a half earlier than estimated. It said the left lane of traffic is operational but does not comment about the northbound median. Original: NOW: Traffic impacted on I-41 at County OO in...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Menomonee Falls Woodman's theft, 2 sought

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are looking to identify and locate two people who stole from Woodman's on Highway 145. The theft occurred on Saturday, June 4 around 3:15 p.m. According to police, the two females took approximately $176 worth of grocery items without paying for them. They...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine man accused, firing shots near elementary school

RACINE, Wis. - A 29-year-old Racine man is accused of firing a handgun a short distance from an elementary school. The accused is Zachary Nelson – and he faces the following criminal counts:. Discharge firearm in school zone. Second-degree recklessly endangering safety. Negligent handling of a weapon. Disorderly conduct.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Cudahy credit union robbery suspect sought

CUDAHY, Wis. - Cudahy police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate a robbery suspect who struck the Landmark Credit Union on S. Packard Avenue near Barnard on Monday morning, June 6. Officials say the suspect was at the credit union around 10:45 a.m. He passed a...
CUDAHY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Deer District shooting victim 'on the verge of being evicted'

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man's life has taken a turn after he was shot near the Deer District May 13. He says a night of fun led to him falling on hard times. Vernell Terrell told FOX6 News he was celebrating his 40th birthday when people started shooting near the Deer District. He was hit once, but that one bullet changed his life in more ways than one.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Customers unhappy with roofing contractor; Contact 6 investigates

FRANKSVILLE, Wis. - Delays, excuses and broken promises. Unhappy customers tell Contact 6 that was their experience with Platinum Construction. Now, some of those customers are turning to the courts. Every day, Erick Kissner says he picks up debris on his property from a roof job gone wrong. Kissner is...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Prosecutor's perspective: John Chisholm talks 1-on-1 with FOX6 News

MILWAUKEE - It is a difficult job – one that comes with politics and pressure. The spotlight has been on the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office most recently because of a case involving Darrell Brooks, the suspect at the center of the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack. FOX6's Stephanie Grady...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Urban Milwaukee

Suspect Criminally Charged in Connection to Sextuple Homicide

MILWAUKEE, WI – On Saturday, June 4, 2022, the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office issued criminal charges against Travis L. Birkley in connection to a sextuple homicide that occurred on January 23, 2022, on the 2500 block of N. 21st Street. Birkley was charged with six counts of...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee firefighter evacuates Ukrainians

A firefighter from our area decided he couldn't sit by and watch what was happening in Ukraine, so he started a nonprofit and assembled a team of volunteers. Since April, he's helped rescue more than 100 people in the country.
MILWAUKEE, WI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WEAU-TV 13

Woman arrested for OWI with 4 children in vehicle in St. Croix County

TOWN OF PLEASANT VALLEY (ST. CROIX COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is in custody after being stopped on Interstate 94 near Hammond Friday evening on suspicion of operating while intoxicated. The Wisconsin State Patrol said 27-year-old Khadijah Locke of Milwaukee was arrested for OWI-1st offense with minors in the...
wearegreenbay.com

Kiel receives another email, day after dropping investigation

KIEL, Wis. (WFRV) – In response to the threats made to Kiel on June 1, the Kiel Police Department conducted precautionary searches on the morning of June 3. According to a release, no items of concern were found during the searches. The threat made on June 1 stated that...
KIEL, WI
CBS Minnesota

Woman Arrested In WI For Driving Under The Influence With 4 Kids In Car

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WCCO) – A woman was arrested in western Wisconsin Friday evening for allegedly driving under the influence with four children in the car. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, dispatch received a complaint about a car driving erratically, westwards on Interstate 94 in St. Croix County. A trooper saw the car and stopped it around 8:30 p.m. The 27-year-old woman from Milwaukee was driving with four children in the car, who were as old as 10 years old and as young as 2 years old. A field sobriety test determined she was driving the car while impaired, the state patrol says. She was arrested and taken to a local hospital for a chemical test. She’ll be taken to St. Croix County Jail and held on charges of operating a motor vehicle while impaired with minors in the car, lane deviation, having no insurance, and open intoxicants.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brookfield Metro Market retail theft: 2 suspects sought

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Two female suspects, in the attached security surveillance photograph, stole approximately $100 worth of items from Metro Market. The suspects went through the self check out and didn't scan any of the items. The suspect wearing the white t-shirt distracted the clerk by giving her alcohol that...
BROOKFIELD, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Bend and Brew returns for fifth year

RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- How does free coffee, beer and yoga with a view of Lake Michigan sound? You'll be able to enjoy all three of those things at this year's Bend & Brew in Racine. Kelly Kruse, the Executive Director of the Downtown Racine Corporation joined CBS 58...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police officers, others injured after pursuit, crashes

MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee police officers were injured during a pursuit that involved multiple crashes in the area near 20th and Teutonia Monday, June 6. Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said it all began around 5 p.m. when police spotted a speeding vehicle with no license plates near Teutonia and Atkinson. That driver initially stopped, but police said when the officers approached, the driver took off and a pursuit began.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kewaskum pedestrian struck by vehicle, critical

KEWASKUM, Wis. - A Kewaskum man in his 60s was taken to the hospital by Flight for Life after he was struck by a vehicle on Highway 45 near Prospect Drive Monday afternoon, June 6. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. and was called in by a deputy who was...
KEWASKUM, WI

