Burlington police records concerns

BURLINGTON, Wis. - Wrestling over records, the Racine County district attorney doubles down after reports she's directing police departments to limit the release of public information. Tricia Hanson says the departments are acting lawfully in protecting information related to criminal investigations. Hanson responded to an article published in the...
FOND DU LAC, CO., Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT reports the crash is cleared, nearly an hour and a half earlier than estimated. It said the left lane of traffic is operational but does not comment about the northbound median. Original: NOW: Traffic impacted on I-41 at County OO in...
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are looking to identify and locate two people who stole from Woodman's on Highway 145. The theft occurred on Saturday, June 4 around 3:15 p.m. According to police, the two females took approximately $176 worth of grocery items without paying for them. They...
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police said they arrested three people after one man they were looking for ran inside an apartment and hid in a closet. According to police, officers were called to investigate a complaint in the 200 block of South Jackson Street at 9:10 p.m. on Saturday, and saw Andon May, 42, […]
RACINE, Wis. - A 29-year-old Racine man is accused of firing a handgun a short distance from an elementary school. The accused is Zachary Nelson – and he faces the following criminal counts:. Discharge firearm in school zone. Second-degree recklessly endangering safety. Negligent handling of a weapon. Disorderly conduct.
CUDAHY, Wis. - Cudahy police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate a robbery suspect who struck the Landmark Credit Union on S. Packard Avenue near Barnard on Monday morning, June 6. Officials say the suspect was at the credit union around 10:45 a.m. He passed a...
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man's life has taken a turn after he was shot near the Deer District May 13. He says a night of fun led to him falling on hard times. Vernell Terrell told FOX6 News he was celebrating his 40th birthday when people started shooting near the Deer District. He was hit once, but that one bullet changed his life in more ways than one.
FRANKSVILLE, Wis. - Delays, excuses and broken promises. Unhappy customers tell Contact 6 that was their experience with Platinum Construction. Now, some of those customers are turning to the courts. Every day, Erick Kissner says he picks up debris on his property from a roof job gone wrong. Kissner is...
During the early morning hours on Wednesday, Ogle County Deputies responded to the Pilot gas station in Rochelle to investigate a disturbance that occurred in a vehicle on Interstate 39. After investigation, 23-year-old Lessi Stewart-Strahm of New Glarus, Wisconsin was arrested for Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Firearm. Stewart-Strahm was...
MILWAUKEE - It is a difficult job – one that comes with politics and pressure. The spotlight has been on the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office most recently because of a case involving Darrell Brooks, the suspect at the center of the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack. FOX6's Stephanie Grady...
MILWAUKEE, WI – On Saturday, June 4, 2022, the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office issued criminal charges against Travis L. Birkley in connection to a sextuple homicide that occurred on January 23, 2022, on the 2500 block of N. 21st Street. Birkley was charged with six counts of...
A firefighter from our area decided he couldn't sit by and watch what was happening in Ukraine, so he started a nonprofit and assembled a team of volunteers. Since April, he's helped rescue more than 100 people in the country.
TOWN OF PLEASANT VALLEY (ST. CROIX COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is in custody after being stopped on Interstate 94 near Hammond Friday evening on suspicion of operating while intoxicated. The Wisconsin State Patrol said 27-year-old Khadijah Locke of Milwaukee was arrested for OWI-1st offense with minors in the...
KIEL, Wis. (WFRV) – In response to the threats made to Kiel on June 1, the Kiel Police Department conducted precautionary searches on the morning of June 3. According to a release, no items of concern were found during the searches. The threat made on June 1 stated that...
ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WCCO) – A woman was arrested in western Wisconsin Friday evening for allegedly driving under the influence with four children in the car.
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, dispatch received a complaint about a car driving erratically, westwards on Interstate 94 in St. Croix County.
A trooper saw the car and stopped it around 8:30 p.m. The 27-year-old woman from Milwaukee was driving with four children in the car, who were as old as 10 years old and as young as 2 years old.
A field sobriety test determined she was driving the car while impaired, the state patrol says. She was arrested and taken to a local hospital for a chemical test.
She’ll be taken to St. Croix County Jail and held on charges of operating a motor vehicle while impaired with minors in the car, lane deviation, having no insurance, and open intoxicants.
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Two female suspects, in the attached security surveillance photograph, stole approximately $100 worth of items from Metro Market. The suspects went through the self check out and didn't scan any of the items. The suspect wearing the white t-shirt distracted the clerk by giving her alcohol that...
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- How does free coffee, beer and yoga with a view of Lake Michigan sound? You'll be able to enjoy all three of those things at this year's Bend & Brew in Racine. Kelly Kruse, the Executive Director of the Downtown Racine Corporation joined CBS 58...
MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee police officers were injured during a pursuit that involved multiple crashes in the area near 20th and Teutonia Monday, June 6. Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said it all began around 5 p.m. when police spotted a speeding vehicle with no license plates near Teutonia and Atkinson. That driver initially stopped, but police said when the officers approached, the driver took off and a pursuit began.
KEWASKUM, Wis. - A Kewaskum man in his 60s was taken to the hospital by Flight for Life after he was struck by a vehicle on Highway 45 near Prospect Drive Monday afternoon, June 6. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. and was called in by a deputy who was...
Comments / 1