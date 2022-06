Effective: 2022-06-06 21:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-07 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Elk; Montgomery; Wilson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Elk, southwestern Wilson and northwestern Montgomery Counties through 445 AM CDT At 354 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Howard, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...up to penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Fredonia, Howard, Longton, Elk Falls, New Albany and Buxton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

ELK COUNTY, KS ・ 2 HOURS AGO