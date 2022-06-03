Flash Flood Warning issued for Lawrence, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 01:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-07 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Blount; Jefferson; Walker A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Walker, southwestern Blount and northeastern Jefferson Counties through 330 AM CDT At 238 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Burnwell, or near Sumiton, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Trussville, Gardendale, Fultondale, Sumiton, Dora, Center Point, Clay, Pinson, Adamsville, Warrior, Kimberly, Graysville, Morris, Brookside, Trafford, Hayden, West Jefferson, County Line, Cardiff and Chalkville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
