Lawrence County, TN

Flash Flood Warning issued for Lawrence, Wayne by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-02 22:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-02 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be...

Special Weather Statement issued for Blount, Jefferson, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 01:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-07 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Blount; Jefferson; Walker A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Walker, southwestern Blount and northeastern Jefferson Counties through 330 AM CDT At 238 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Burnwell, or near Sumiton, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Trussville, Gardendale, Fultondale, Sumiton, Dora, Center Point, Clay, Pinson, Adamsville, Warrior, Kimberly, Graysville, Morris, Brookside, Trafford, Hayden, West Jefferson, County Line, Cardiff and Chalkville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
Severe Weather Statement issued for Macon, Sumner by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 01:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-07 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Macon; Sumner A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR CENTRAL SUMNER AND WEST CENTRAL MACON COUNTIES At 133 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Westmoreland to near Gallatin, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Gallatin, Hendersonville, Westmoreland, Oak Grove and Bethpage. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MACON COUNTY, TN
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alcorn, Benton, Tippah by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 01:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-07 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Alcorn; Benton; Tippah A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR CENTRAL TIPPAH...EAST CENTRAL BENTON AND WEST CENTRAL ALCORN COUNTIES At 147 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southeast of Canaan, or 10 miles north of Ripley, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ripley, Walnut, Falkner, Dumas, Chalybeate, Murry, Whitten Town, Hamilton, Peoples and Tiplersville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALCORN COUNTY, MS
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Robertson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 16:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-06 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cheatham; Davidson; Dickson; Robertson The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Davidson County in Middle Tennessee Northeastern Dickson County in Middle Tennessee Central Cheatham County in Middle Tennessee South central Robertson County in Middle Tennessee * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 420 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ashland City, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ashland City, Madison, Goodlettsville, Greenbrier, Coopertown, Ridgetop, Joelton, Pleasant View, Beaman Park and Whites Creek. This includes the following highways Interstate 65 between mile markers 92 and 95. Interstate 24 between mile markers 25 and 43. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Special Weather Statement issued for Fayette, Tuscaloosa, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 01:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-07 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Fayette; Tuscaloosa; Walker A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Walker, north central Tuscaloosa and east central Fayette Counties through 245 AM CDT At 156 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Boley Springs, or 16 miles southwest of Cordova, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Jasper, Sumiton, Cordova, Dora, Parrish, Oakman, Boley Springs, Gorgas Steam Plant, Rocky Hollow, Burnwell, Beloit, Quinton, Gorgas, Lynns Park, Whitson, Goodsprings, Barney, Wiley, The Wye and Tutwiler. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
FAYETTE COUNTY, AL
Special Weather Statement issued for Jackson, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 01:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-07 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Jackson; Madison A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Jackson, northeastern Madison, south central Moore, southeastern Lincoln and southwestern Franklin Counties through 200 AM CDT At 114 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near New Market, or 11 miles north of Moores Mill, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Huntland, New Market, Tims Ford Lake, Lincoln, Lexie Crossroads, Plevna, Harmony, Elora, Hurdlow and Belleview. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
Special Weather Statement issued for Cullman by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 01:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-07 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cullman A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Cullman County through 215 AM CDT At 137 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Smith Dam, or 11 miles southeast of Arley, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Cullman, Hanceville, Good Hope, Dodge City, Baldwin, Vinemont, Garden City, Colony, Phelan and Wilburn. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Lincoln, Moore by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 00:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-07 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Franklin; Lincoln; Moore A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Moore, southeastern Lincoln and western Franklin Counties through 430 AM CDT At 356 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles south of Lynchburg, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Winchester, Lynchburg, Estill Springs, Huntland, Tims Ford Lake, Lexie Crossroads, Mulberry, Harmony, Hurdlow and Lois. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
Severe Weather Statement issued for Alcorn, Benton, Tippah by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 01:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-07 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alcorn; Benton; Tippah THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL TIPPAH...EAST CENTRAL BENTON AND WEST CENTRAL ALCORN COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 200 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
ALCORN COUNTY, MS
Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, Jackson, Macon, Smith, Sumner, Trousdale, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 00:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-07 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Clay; Jackson; Macon; Smith; Sumner; Trousdale; Wilson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Smith, northwestern Jackson, southeastern Sumner, northern Wilson, northwestern Clay, Macon and Trousdale Counties through 230 AM CDT At 140 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Westmoreland to 7 miles west of Hartsville to near Hendersonville. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Gallatin, Lebanon, Lafayette, Carthage, Hartsville, Hendersonville, Mount Juliet, Westmoreland, Red Boiling Springs, South Carthage, Tuckers Crossroads, Bethpage, Whitleyville, Moss, Dixon Springs, Pleasant Shade, Bledsoe Creek State Park and Dickerson Chapel Recreation Area. This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 243 and 246. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, TN

