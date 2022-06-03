Flash Flood Warning issued for Lawrence, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 00:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-07 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Clay; Jackson; Macon; Smith; Sumner; Trousdale; Wilson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Smith, northwestern Jackson, southeastern Sumner, northern Wilson, northwestern Clay, Macon and Trousdale Counties through 230 AM CDT At 140 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Westmoreland to 7 miles west of Hartsville to near Hendersonville. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Gallatin, Lebanon, Lafayette, Carthage, Hartsville, Hendersonville, Mount Juliet, Westmoreland, Red Boiling Springs, South Carthage, Tuckers Crossroads, Bethpage, Whitleyville, Moss, Dixon Springs, Pleasant Shade, Bledsoe Creek State Park and Dickerson Chapel Recreation Area. This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 243 and 246. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

