Fort Worth, TX

Man injured in suspected Fort Worth gang shooting Thursday night

By James Hartley
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 4 days ago

Gang unit detectives are investigating a Thursday shooting in Fort Worth that sent a man to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to a leg, according to a Fort Worth police spokesman.

The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. in the 6100 block of Cardinal Wood Court, in east Fort Worth. Police found the victim when they arrived at the scene. Police had not announced any arrests or suspect identities as of 9 p.m. Thursday.

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Trial Begins for Accused Fort Worth Cop Killer Who Swallowed Razor Blade

Monday was the first day of the capital murder trial for one of two suspects in connection to the 2018 killing of Fort Worth police officer Garrett Hull. Testimony began Monday against defendant Timothy Huff, nearly one week after he was hospitalized after saying he accidentally swallowed a razor blade.
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

