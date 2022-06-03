Man injured in suspected Fort Worth gang shooting Thursday night

Gang unit detectives are investigating a Thursday shooting in Fort Worth that sent a man to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to a leg, according to a Fort Worth police spokesman.

The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. in the 6100 block of Cardinal Wood Court, in east Fort Worth. Police found the victim when they arrived at the scene. Police had not announced any arrests or suspect identities as of 9 p.m. Thursday.