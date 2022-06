MENDOCINO Co., 6/6/22 — The redistricting process — which happens every ten years to remain consistent with census data — made only slight changes in Mendocino County. But one of the biggest changes in Tuesday’s primary election from previous cycles is the mail-in ballot, which the California legislature made permanent after seeing record success in mail-in voting during the 2020 general election and the 2021 gubernatorial recall election. Each registered voter in the county should have received a ballot in the mail, which they can choose to return by mail, at a secure dropbox or in person at a polling station.

MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO