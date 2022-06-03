ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

Rock Hill police respond to Walmart due to threat at stores in area

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v4672_0fyyJ3DP00

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Police responded to a Walmart in Rock Hill Thursday night after a shooting threat was made at stores in the area, according to authorities.

Investigators said an employee contacted Lancaster police at around 8 p.m., saying someone called and threatened a Walmart in Lancaster County.

[ALSO READ: Local school takes extra precautions for graduation after student accused of making threat]

The department then contacted Rock Hill police and informed them about the threat. Officers responded to the Walmart on Dave Lyle Boulevard as a precaution. They set up a security perimeter around the store until it closed.

Officials confirmed there were no active shooters at the Walmart. No shots were fired.

The Lancaster Police Department and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are investigating the incident.

No other details have been released.

(Watch the video below: Florida middle school student, 12, arrested for threat)

Florida middle school student, 12, arrested for threat Another student learned about the boy’s threat and posted about it on social media to warn others. (NCD)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
cn2.com

Rock Hill Residents Take Cover As Drivers Shoot at Home

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Residents in Rock Hill say they had to take cover as bullets came flying by their homes. Rock Hill Police officers responding to Robbie Lane just after 1:30 PM on Sunday for a shooting said that upon their arrival they met with a homeowner in the 1000 block of who said while inside their home, they heard about seven gunshots.
ROCK HILL, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rock Hill, SC
Crime & Safety
Lancaster County, SC
Crime & Safety
Lancaster, SC
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Rock Hill, SC
County
Lancaster County, SC
City
Lancaster, SC
WBTV

Police searching for suspect in Rock Hill drive-by shooting

Seale tells WBTV she transferred two-thousand dollars to who she believed to be the homeowner and was told to come back to sign the lease with him in-person. On 78th anniversary of D-Day, family members of those who took part in the invasion reflect on that day. Updated: 18 minutes...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Gaston County mother loses thousands after rental scam

On 78th anniversary of D-Day, family members of those who took part in the invasion reflect on that day. 78 years ago today Allied forces embarked on what General Dwight D. Eisenhower called ‘The Great Crusade’ that would ultimately lead to the defeat of the Nazis and victory in World War Two.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Cocaine, fentanyl, other drugs seized from Lancaster home near elementary school, deputies say

LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators seized various drugs and a semiautomatic pistol Friday at a Lancaster home near Clinton Elementary School, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said a search warrant was executed at a home on Pleasant Hill Street in Lancaster on June 3. Narcotics investigators found three men, a […]
LANCASTER, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Wal Marts#Rock Hill Pd#Ncd#Cox Media Group
WSOC Charlotte

Man killed in head-on crash with SUV in north Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE — A man was killed in a head-on crash with an SUV in north Charlotte last week, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. Officers were called at 1:40 a.m. Wednesday to a two-car crash on Old Statesville Road, north of Gibbon Road. Police said when they arrived, they found a Chevrolet SUV and a Honda Accord that both had serious damage to the fronts of the vehicles.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WLTX.com

Manhunt underway after shooting reported near North Carolina hospital

GOLDSBORO, N.C. — A man accidentally shot his sister in the leg at a Goldsboro hospital Sunday, according to police in Wayne County. NBC affiliate WRAL-TV reports the Wayne Memorial Hospital went into lockdown around 8:20 p.m., citing the Wayne County Sheriff's Office. The Goldsboro Police Department said Monday the shooting was accidental. Officers are now looking for Allen Carmichael, 40, who is the brother of the victim, to serve him a warrant for carrying a concealed weapon.
GOLDSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
FOX Carolina

1 dead, 2 airlifted following head-on crash in South Carolina

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers announced that one person died following a crash on Saturday night. Troopers said the crash happened at around 7:25 p.m. along Highway 121. According to troopers, the driver of a Kia was traveling along Highway 121 when they crossed...
ACCIDENTS
wpde.com

Deputies investigating deadly shooting in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting Sunday evening on Airport Road in the Pageland community of Chesterfield County, according to Cpt. Wayne Jordan with the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office. Jordan said the scene was very active, but there was no threat to the...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Driver dies after car flips off bridge and onto road beneath, police say

CHARLOTTE — A man died after the car he was driving, which was reported stolen, flipped off a bridge and onto the road beneath it, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. Officers went to Bearwood Avenue, off of North Davidson Street and under the Sugar Creek Road Bridge, at 6 a.m. Saturday. They were called for a single-car crash, and found the driver unconscious when they arrived. First responders said the driver, Kemarseau McSwain, 35, died at the scene.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
93K+
Followers
104K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy