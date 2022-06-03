Rock Hill police respond to Walmart due to threat at stores in area

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Police responded to a Walmart in Rock Hill Thursday night after a shooting threat was made at stores in the area, according to authorities.

Investigators said an employee contacted Lancaster police at around 8 p.m., saying someone called and threatened a Walmart in Lancaster County.

The department then contacted Rock Hill police and informed them about the threat. Officers responded to the Walmart on Dave Lyle Boulevard as a precaution. They set up a security perimeter around the store until it closed.

Officials confirmed there were no active shooters at the Walmart. No shots were fired.

The Lancaster Police Department and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are investigating the incident.

No other details have been released.

