ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

The dishonest gun control debate

By Jay Caruso, Managing Editor - Magazine
Washington Examiner
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's an arduous process arguing with people who support more gun control. Most of the time, it requires getting past layers of logical fallacies and flat-out untruths to get to the heart of the matter, which is that they wish the Second Amendment didn't exist. If you support the...

www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 71

Dirk Ward
3d ago

Gun Control is not about the Guns.......It's about the Control.......Just like Stalin, Hitler, and Idi Amin........Control the unarmed masses with YOUR guns......That you took from them

Reply(5)
79
R. Nelson
3d ago

The liberals are like broken records, repeating over and over what they hear and unwilling to listen to reason. This progressively huge surge in violent crimes has nothing to do with guns, it has to do with criminals who know there is only prison time waiting for them, if in fact, they do get caught. Reinstate some REAL penalties, like public hanging, and watch those numbers begin to tumble. It's the same reason for the classrooms in our public schools becoming almost unteachable environments in some locations, because thanks to our social workers influence on the department of education, corporal punishment is almost unheard of. Take away consequences for actions, it's only asking for trouble, so now as a society, we are "reaping what we have sown".

Reply
46
Alan Rister
3d ago

Surely more laws , look how good all the drug laws they put in place is working dahhhhh! With now Democrats open border policies we have more drugs flowing over on black market than guns, surely drugs have killed more than guns. Maybe we should ban Democrats and their parasitic minds that wallow in loss of common sense and reason. They are in effect insane individuals.

Reply
33
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Fact-checking Marco Rubio claim that no guns used in mass shootings were bought online

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio said stringent gun regulations would not prevent crimes like the May 24 shooting in Uvalde, Texas. “There hasn’t been a single of these mass shootings that have been purchased at a gun show or on the internet,” Rubio said on May 25. “If people want to do it, we can have that debate, but don’t link it to these horrible events. They have nothing to do with it.”
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Biden says AR-15 owners who say they need weapons to ‘take on the government’ would be extremely outgunned

Gun activists who claim they need the type of weapons used in a pair of deadly mass shootings earlier this month to defend themselves from hypothetical government tyranny would be hopelessly outgunned, President Joe Biden has said. Mr Biden, who spoke to reporters upon returning to the White House for Memorial Day, said he has been “pretty motivated” to enact new gun safety laws long before he travelled to Ulvalde, Texas to meet with the families of victims and survivors of the mass shooting that claimed 21 lives at Robb Elementary School last week.He said he has made a point...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Madison
NBC News

Trump on the brink?

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump is bored at Mar-a-Lago and anxious to get back in the political arena — as a candidate, not a kingmaker — according to his advisers, who are divided over whether he should launch a third bid for the presidency as early as this summer.
POTUS
Fox News

Biden slammed for claiming there's 'no rational basis' for 9mm bullets: ‘We’re banning handguns now?’

President Biden faced a new round of backlash on Twitter for his comments on gun control legislation and 9mm ammo on Memorial Day. Speaking with reporters outside the White House, Biden told about his efforts to work on gun control legislation with Republicans in Congress following the deadly Uvalde school shooting. While Biden admitted that his executive options are limited, he suggested that 9mm bullets have no "rational basis" to be used for self-defense.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#Guns#Second Amendment#The Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
CBS Pittsburgh

Gun shop workers react to President Joe Biden's call for gun control

CLAYSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Gun shop workers are reacting after President Joe Biden urged Congress to pass gun control laws.KDKA-TV talked with a worker at A.R.H Sport Shop in Claysville, Washington County. The shop is gearing up for its gun show at the Washington County Fairgrounds in two weeks. Rick Hamilton strongly believes tightening gun laws is not the way to go.On Thursday, President Biden called for restoring the limits on the sale of assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines. If that can't be done, the president proposed the minimum purchasing age for a semi-automatic weapon should be raised from 18...
CLAYSVILLE, PA
The Independent

National gun surrender launched

A new national gun surrender will allow people to anonymously hand in weapons and ammunition including heirlooms, shotguns and antique revolvers, as well as illegal stun guns and gas-firing blank pistols bought overseas.Many such guns are held in innocence and ignorance that having them is against the law, according to the National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC) and The National Ballistics Intelligence Service (Nabis).Weapons handed in during past surrenders included old wartime service revolvers, war trophies – including grenades – and gas-operated blank-firing pistols and stun-guns – bought during trips to Europe, or online.However innocently held, such weaponry can be acquired...
POLITICS
NBC News

Does the 2nd Amendment actually give you the right to own a gun?

While today, we might think the 2nd Amendment protects our personal right to own guns, a lot of experts would tell you that wasn’t the case for most of U.S. history… at least, not until 2008. In this episode of Think Again, NBC News correspondent Andrew Stern digs into our nation's past to investigate whether or not the founders intended for us to have a personal right to gun ownership.May 26, 2022.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy