[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how a recent Supreme Court decision could affect Big Tech and Americans' right to free speech.]. As both the Left and Right push for greater regulation of online speech — for very different reasons — a Supreme Court showdown between social media regulation and the First Amendment seems inevitable. A recent decision about Texas’s social media law, HB20 , yields some surprising clues about how the law may develop in this area. Texas lost this round, as the court blocked the law from taking effect until litigation below is resolved. But the dissent has given conservatives some hope that their quixotic mission may yet succeed.

TEXAS STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO