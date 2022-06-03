ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

America's African founders

By Walter Russell Mead
Washington Examiner
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNobody but David Hackett Fischer could have written this comprehensive and enlightening history of the impact of enslaved Africans and their American descendants on U.S. history, yet another landmark study in his analysis of the origins of American society. Like his previous books Albion’s Seed, Champlain’s Dream, Paul Revere’s Ride, and...

GolfNuttt
1d ago

How dare anyone portray any Blacks in the USA as patriotic and part our greatness. Pelosi and Schiff will wail " unfair" and "racist". More hate coming from the Left/Marxists.

Hank Thomas
1d ago

He is entitled to his own truth but not his own facts . I haven't read anything he wrote but the New historicism many times sees the authors perspective and conjecture as more important than their subject. The story is only important only as it relates them personally. The historicism sometimes invents facts to carry the story and is more related to a historical novel than history. Many times it pulls a single thread of the narrative out context to the total disregard of surrounding collateral events of which the authors focus may or not be but a back story .

Larry Rob
1d ago

conquest and cultures is an excellent book mr Sowell wrote. oartvofca 3 book series. it covers that part of history very well

