The United States is right to provide robust support to Ukraine in its defensive war against Russia. This war will help shape the future of our world. It will help define whether expansionist autocratic regimes such as Russia and China are able to subjugate weaker democracies such as Ukraine and Taiwan. Will democracies show that they can be coerced into compliance? Or will the free world make clear that free peoples will continue to thrive in the 21st century?

