Washington, DC

'No doors closed to women': New Coast Guard commandant takes over

By Mike Brest, Defense Reporter
Washington Examiner
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe commandant of the Coast Guard was sworn in on the first of the month, but the 27th Coast Guardsman to hold the position is unlike any of her predecessors. Adm. Linda Fagan, previously the branch’s second in command, assumed the position on June 1 at a change-of-commandant ceremony in which...

www.washingtonexaminer.com

