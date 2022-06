Apparently determined to push U.S. allies into a tougher stance against itself, China has once again metaphorically shot itself in the face. Australia announced on Sunday that a Chinese J-16 fighter jet had endangered an Australian P-8 maritime surveillance aircraft during a late May incident over the South China Sea. Defense Minister Richard Marles said that a People's Liberation Army Air Force J-16 had accelerated and "cut across the nose of the P-8, settling in front of the P-8 at a very close distance." The P-8 was flying in international airspace at the time.

