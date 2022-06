Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) is pushing for all school districts in Texas to receive active shooter training before the next school year begins. The Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training at Texas State University has been tasked with providing the training to school districts, in particular school-based law enforcement, following a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde earlier this month in which 19 children and two teachers were killed and the delayed response by law enforcement was heavily scrutinized.

TEXAS STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO