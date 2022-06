Welcome to this special edition of the Alaska Stalker, a lighthearted round up of the best and worst of Alaska’s social media landscape. The June 1st candidate filing deadline has passed. There are A LOT of new faces. Many old friends. Several last minute surprises. And, how many former staffers are running? 6? 7? I’ve lost count. I received so many screen shots and tips this week I thought it would be best to put together a quick column to introduce everyone to the new cast of characters.

