Pisgah’s Carey Ellison set to coach both boys and girls basketball teams

PISGAH, Ala. (WHNT) — Pisgah girls basketball coach Carey Ellison will be taking on a new challenge with the Eagles next season.

The eight-time girls state championship coach will continue to coach the girls team, but Ellison will also now be leading the boys program at Pisgah.

Ellison takes over after Lamar Hendricks led the Eagles for two seasons.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.