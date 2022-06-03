ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pregnancy Resource Center holds curbside pickup for baby supplies

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A group in Champaign helped dozens of families in need on Thursday with a curbside pickup event.

The Pregnancy Resource Centers of Champaign and Rantoul hosted its second Curbside Care event of the summer, giving away to families items like diapers, wipes and gently-worn clothing. Last month, the Center helped 30 families and gave away 800 diapers, and they were expecting even more families on Thursday.

Champaign/Rantoul Center Director Brandi Pierce said the event is one of the most fulfilling aspects of her job.

“It’s amazing to see how many people are in need within our community,” Pierce said. “And being able to just be a small piece of that is so touching and so rewarding, just to be that light in their day.”

The Pregnancy Resource Center will be hosting curbside pickup events throughout the summer on the first Thursday of every month. Donations of baby supplies can be mailed to any Pregnancy Resource Center location in Illinois or to PO Box 1555 in Champaign, 61824-1555. People who would like to volunteer with the Resource Center can fill out an application online .

