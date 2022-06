When Natalie Rochon’s brother Matthew took his own life, he took a part of his sister with him. “When something crazy happens that shakes up your life, it’s something that sticks with you for the rest of your life,” Natalie Rochon said. “I felt I had lost part of my foundation. My brother was a huge role model to me. He was smart, brave, an outgoing guy. Losing him was losing a part of myself and that foundation.”

