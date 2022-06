SAN LEON, Texas (WKRC) - A shrimp boat captain and his dog were reunited days after the dog fell off the boat, according to a story by KRIV. Captain Keith "Kiwi" Soffes said his dog, Monster, fell overboard last week while they were in Galveston Bay. He said he didn't notice Monster was missing until they were several miles out in the bay.

SAN LEON, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO