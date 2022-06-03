ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Tennessee to start Knoxville Regional in rhythm

By Nick Dugan
 4 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Volunteers’ four-day stretch of rest and practice comes to a close on Friday, as NCAA Regional play begins in Knoxville.

Lindsey Nelson Stadium will play host to at least six games throughout the weekend and only one team will finish as regional champion. Tennessee has earned the right to play these games at home – finishing as the SEC regular season and tournament champions.

On Thursday, Tony Vitello and a select few players spoke to reporters ahead of their opening round game against Alabama State. Despite the long nights and the daily games in Hoover last weekend, the head coach and his players believe they are in a good place to start their postseason run.

“I don’t know that anyone can get it to go exactly the way they want, but as we stand here now, we’re in a similar rhythm to what we were last weekend when we had success,” Vitello said.

“Throughout the locker room – we’ve just kind of been talking about sticking to our game and if we stick to that – we’ll be good,” sophomore pitcher Chase Dollander said. “We’re playing so really good baseball right now. I’ve obviously said that we’re still not playing our best. There’s always things you can work on and stuff like that, but it’s just kind of sticking to our game – and if we do that we’ll be just fine.”

The Knoxville Regional begins Friday with a matching between Georgia Tech and Campbell at 12 p.m. Tennessee and Alabama State will follow at 6 p.m.

