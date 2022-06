TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - June is Pride Month and the Leon County Public Library is celebrating by holding events all month long. From June 6 to June 30, it will display the exhibit entitled “Days of Silence” from the Stonewall National Museum and Archives. The display centers around bullying in the LGBTQ+ community. The goal of the exhibit is to raise awareness about the struggles of the LGBTQ+ community and how it affects people from an early age.

