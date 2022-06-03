ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

Malibu City Hall will serve as voting center for the primary election

By Samantha Bravo
The Malibu Times
The Malibu Times
 4 days ago

The Multipurpose Room at City Hall will serve as a Los Angeles County Regional Vote Center for the June 7 California Primary Election.

Voters in Los Angeles County may vote on any day, May 28, through Election Day, Tuesday, June 7, at any Regional Vote Center in the County. The Vote Center at City Hall is the only physical location in the City of Malibu to cast a ballot in person.

The digital Vote Center machines offer access for people with visual and hearing impairments and in multiple languages. Voters may also drop off Vote by Mail Ballots at any Regional Vote Center up to and including Election Day. Find all Regional Center locations, request Sample Ballots, get help with access and functional needs, watch election results, and find all other voter information for the June 7 California primary election at LAVote.net.

Vote Center hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. from May 28 to June 6 and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day June 7. City Hall is located at 23825 Stuart Ranch Road, Malibu CA 90265.

The post Malibu City Hall will serve as voting center for the primary election appeared first on The Malibu Times .

Comments / 0

Related
The Malibu Times

Letter to the Editor: My letter to the Malibu Planning Commission

Dear Editor,  My letter to the Malibu Planning Commission Commissioners: I write in opposition to the proposed 14-space Parking Lot-F accessed from Clover Heights avenue.  We have been homeowners at the junction of Harvester Road and Clover Heights Avenue in Malibu since 2012. We and our neighbors on Clover Heights and Harvester Road will be […] The post Letter to the Editor: My letter to the Malibu Planning Commission appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Local firefighters and lifeguard recognized

The Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACoFD) recently accepted a generous donation of baby-back ribs from the First-In Fire Foundation’s “Fill the Firehouse Freezer” initiative, in honor of International Firefighters’ Day on May 4. The donation of ribs followed a gift of freezers provided by a generous grant to the First-In Fire Foundation from County […] The post Local firefighters and lifeguard recognized appeared first on The Malibu Times.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Malibu Times

City of Malibu currently holding its annual Public Safety Expo at City Hall until 2 p.m.

The City of Malibu is hosting its annual Public Safety Expo today until 2 p.m. at City Hall. The City is working to help the community prepare for wildfires, earthquakes, and other disasters with an array of organizations and programs and training opportunities. “We never know when disaster may strike, so the time to get prepared as […] The post City of Malibu currently holding its annual Public Safety Expo at City Hall until 2 p.m. appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

New assistant city manager excited to be a part of the Malibu community

Joseph Toney brings over 15 years of government experience from Southern California coastal cities By Emmanuel Luissi Special to The Malibu Times  Ever since he was a teenager, Joseph Toney has always had a competitive spirit. As a sports fan and athlete all of his life, he felt that his competitiveness and desire for improvement […] The post New assistant city manager excited to be a part of the Malibu community appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Malibu, CA
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Elections
State
California State
Local
California Elections
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Malibu, CA
Government
Local
California Government
The Malibu Times

Public Works Commission votes to agendize Civic Center Way tower

After nearly two months, the Public Works Commission met virtually on May 25 to receive updates on capital improvement projects and the disaster recovery project status report from city directors. The last virtual meeting was on March 23. Due to an ongoing concern of the unpermitted 75-foot replacement tower at the Santa Monica College, the commission decided to […] The post Public Works Commission votes to agendize Civic Center Way tower appeared first on The Malibu Times.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Malibu Times

Sandy Banducci named winner of Jake Kuredjian Citizenship Award

Long-time Malibu resident and community volunteer Sandy Banducci was presented with the 2021 Jake Kuredjian Citizenship Award. Banducci passed away on July 3, 2019, and her daughter Amy Sabol accepted the award on her behalf.  “It is my honor to accept the Jake Kuredjian Award on behalf of my amazing mom Sandy Banducci,” Sabol said […] The post Sandy Banducci named winner of Jake Kuredjian Citizenship Award appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

LA County addresses water shortage

As expected, Los Angeles County Waterworks District 29, which services Malibu, is implementing a two-day-a-week watering restriction. The cutbacks aimed at reducing the state’s severe water shortage go into effect immediately and affect all LACO Waterworks districts.  Effective immediately, residential, even numbered street addresses may only run outdoor watering on Tuesdays and Fridays. Residential odd […] The post LA County addresses water shortage appeared first on The Malibu Times.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Malibu Times

Pepperdine will launch $250 million on-campus re-development project in 2024

Pepperdine University in Malibu plans to construct a $250 million on-campus event complex. The complex will include a three-story indoor sports arena/concert hall; adjacent to that building will be a three-story student fitness center to replace the existing Rho parking lot (aka parking lot J) and some of the campus’ Greek housing. The school expects […] The post Pepperdine will launch $250 million on-campus re-development project in 2024 appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Day#Primary Election#Election Local#Vote Center
The Malibu Times

Events for the week of June 4 through June 9; ongoing events in Malibu

SATURDAY, JUNE 4 PUBLIC SAFETY EXPO The City of Malibu is working to help the community prepare for wildfires, earthquakes, and other disasters with the city’s annual Public Safety Expo on Saturday, June 4, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at City Hall. The free event is part of the city’s ongoing efforts to help […] The post Events for the week of June 4 through June 9; ongoing events in Malibu appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Obituary: Anthony E. Giordano

Anthony E. Giordano, a longtime Malibu resident, and realtor, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on May 3, 2022, at the age of 94. A first-generation Italian American, Anthony (Tony) lived in Los Angeles County his entire life. From humble beginnings, Anthony was driven to excel in any endeavor. He served his country by […] The post Obituary: Anthony E. Giordano appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Malibu Optimist Club Honors Five Local Educators

The Optimist Club of Malibu honored five local educators on May 5 at its Ronald E. Merriman Excellence in Education Award Ceremony.  The Excellence in Education program is designed to recognize and reward educators for their contributions to education in our local schools. The organization annually ask the principals from each school to nominate candidates […] The post Malibu Optimist Club Honors Five Local Educators appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Memorial Day

Jefferson “Zuma Jay” Wagner, along with his partner Candace Brown and friends, joined in on Malibu’s 1st Annual Taps Across America event, which is a national event held every year on Memorial Day. Wagner stated that he felt it was important to begin this now two-year national moment, “A National Moment of Remembrance,” here in […] The post Memorial Day appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Malibu Times

First Monkeypox case reported in Los Angeles County

Los Angeles County health officials are reporting what appears to be the first case of monkeypox identified in Los Angeles County. Although the presumptive case is still awaiting final confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention the LACO Department of Public Health made the announcement to alert the public about the disease as […] The post First Monkeypox case reported in Los Angeles County appeared first on The Malibu Times.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Malibu Times

Class of 2022 is the 27th graduating class in Malibu High history

One-hundred and eighteen students will walk the stage for the graduating Class of 2022 at Malibu High School. Approximately 90 percent attended a postsecondary institution. Seventy-six students (64 percent) will enroll directly in a four-year college and 32 students (27 percent) will attend a community college. Sixty percent of students are staying in California for […] The post Class of 2022 is the 27th graduating class in Malibu High history appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Celebrating AAPI month with Koinobori

Malibu Library hosts crafting event to highlight Asian American and Pacific Islander month By Trisha Anas Special to the Malibu Times Upon entering the Malibu Library meeting room, a few kids and their guardians were greeted with colorful streamers, cardboard paper, markers and slideshow images of Japan. Last Wednesday afternoon, the library held a “Make […] The post Celebrating AAPI month with Koinobori appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Community Service Learning honors Malibu High seniors

Twenty-five Malibu High School students were awarded for doubling at least 80 hours of community service in their four-year term. “We have 25 of them who managed to do between 160 and up to 479 hours!” Malibu Middle and High School Community Service Coordinator Valerie Azarian said in an email to The Malibu Times. “It isn’t a […] The post Community Service Learning honors Malibu High seniors appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Lane/shoulder closures on PCH from Guernsey to Trancas June 1 – 3 for bridge project

The City of Malibu announced Tuesday afternoon of night and day closures on PCH from Guernsey to Trancas June 1 through 3 for the Caltrans Trancas Bridge Project.  Roadway restriping scheduled for the evening of Wednesday, June 1 (nighttime lane and shoulder closure 7p.m. to 6 a.m. K-rail placement along northbound PCH starting the evening […] The post Lane/shoulder closures on PCH from Guernsey to Trancas June 1 – 3 for bridge project appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

LASD Malibu/Lost Hills Investigators responding to hit and run fatality near Via Escondido

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a hit and run fatality near Via Escondido. The incident occurred on Saturday, June 4, at approximately 12:45 a.m. where a white male adult pedestrian was on Pacific Coast Highway in the #2 lane where he was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on Pacific Coast Highway. There […] The post LASD Malibu/Lost Hills Investigators responding to hit and run fatality near Via Escondido appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

The Malibu Times staff graduate from California State University Northridge

The Malibu Times Assistant Editor Samantha Bravo (right) and freelance reporter Emmanuel Luissi (left) graduated from California State University Northridge with a Bachelors of Arts Degree in Journalism on Sunday, May 22. Both Bravo and Luissi have transferred from Los Angeles Pierce College with a Associate of Arts Degree in Journalism. Congratulations to The Malibu […] The post The Malibu Times staff graduate from California State University Northridge appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Malibu honors selfless leader for his commitment to the community

City and Pepperdine recognize the 29-year career of Labor Exchange Center Director Oscar Mondragón By Emmanuel Luissi Special to The Malibu Times  Oscar Mondragón has spent half of his life working in Malibu. He was a member of the United Farm Workers dating back to the 1970s. He then became a board member of the […] The post Malibu honors selfless leader for his commitment to the community appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

The Malibu Times

Malibu, CA
472
Followers
427
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving the community of Malibu, California since 1946.

 https://malibutimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy