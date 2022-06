Following recent footage of open-world exploration and combat, fans are pushing for Sonic Frontiers to receive a delay past this year. This campaign has come from the “#DelaySonicFrontiers” hashtag, which was briefly trending on Twitter recently. At the time of publication, over 13 minutes of footage has been released via IGN’s YouTube channel as part of the IGN First coverage of the game, with the videos receiving ire from fans due to the performance, Sonic’s animations arguably being stiff and unnatural, a seeming lack of momentum, and combat that appears to be sluggish and dull.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO