Curve win wild affair Thursday, 13-12

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Despite a nine-run second inning, Altoona needed four in the eighth to beat Bowie Thursday, snapping a four-game losing streak.

After trailing initially, Altoona took a 9-2 lead in the second on a nine run, nine hit inning that tied a franchise records for hits in an inning, and triples in an inning.

But Bowie fought back behind a four-hit night from Maverick Handley, eventually taking a 12-9 lead into the bottom of the eighth. That’s when Altoona rallied and a three-run Andres Alvarez home run gave the Curve a lead they’d narrowly hang onto after Bowie loaded the bases in the ninth.

Alvarez finished the night with five RBI on 3-5 hitting.

Altoona’s series with the Baysox continues Friday.

