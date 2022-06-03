ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

56-Year-Old reported Missing in Philadelphia

By Kristen Harrison-Oneal
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PHILADELPHIA, PA  – The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating 56-year-old...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

CBS Philly

Maria McKenzie Charged With Kidnapping After Amber Alert Ends In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — You may have seen that Amber Alert on your phone Sunday. A woman is now facing charges in connection to it. According to court documents, Maria McKenzie is facing a number of charges, including kidnapping a minor and theft. Police say she got in a car at a Royal Farms and drove off, but there was a child inside. The 2-year-old was found safe Sunday night in Philadelphia. She was unharmed.
phillypolice.com

Missing Juvenile – Cajere Broadnax – From the 39th District

The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating 8-year-old Missing Juvenile Cajere Broadnax. He was last seen on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 8:00 P.M., in the area of his residence on the 37xx block of N. 17th Street. It is suspected that Cajere may be in the area of 1500 W Allegheny Avenue – Edgewood Apartments.
NBC Philadelphia

4 Teens, 1 Man Hurt in 3 Separate Shootings in Philadelphia

Four teenagers and a young man were injured in three separate shootings in Philadelphia Monday night. The first shooting occurred at 6:04 p.m. along the 3900 block of North 7th Street. A 17-year-old boy was shot nine times throughout his body. Responding police officers took him to Temple University Hospital where he is in critical condition.
TheDailyBeast

2nd Suspect Arrested in Philadelphia Mass Shooting: Cops

Philadelphia police on Monday evening announced the arrest of a second suspect believed to have been involved in Saturday night’s deadly shooting, which left three people dead and 14 others wounded. The first suspect, identified in an earlier press conference on Monday as 18-year-old Quran Garner, is facing multiple charges, including two counts each of aggravated assault and aggravated assault on law enforcement officers. A second person was arrested after the press conference and was identified as a man named Rashawn Vareen, according to FOX 29. Law enforcement sources told the outlet that investigators were still searching for at least two other people in connection with the shooting. Authorities believe that a gunman was engaged in a physical fight with one of the deceased victims, which potentially led to the shooting. The two other victims were bystanders.
fox29.com

17-year-old boy shot twice in South Philadelphia home

PHILADELPHIA - Police say a teenage boy was fighting for his life Sunday night after he was shot multiple times in South Philadelphia. The shooting occurred shortly before 7 p.m. on the 1400 block of South Taylor Street. Police say the victim, a 17-year-old boy, was shot once in the...
CBS Philly

Investigators Searching For Suspects Wanted In Car Robbery At Gas Station In Northwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Investigators are searching for the suspects wanted in a carjacking in Northwest Philadelphia. Investigators say a man was held at gunpoint at a gas station on the 8900 block of Ridge Avenue last Thursday. Police say the suspects stole the victim’s 2016 Nissan Rogue before driving away from the scene. If you have any information contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS.
fox29.com

Police: Man ambushed, carjacked at gunpoint outside Upper Roxborough gas station

PHILADELPHIA - Police are looking for two suspects after they say a man was the victim of a robbery Thursday morning. The man was walking to his car at a gas station on the 8900 block of Ridge Avenue when he was approached by two men. One suspect waited outside for at least 10 minutes while the victim played video slot machines inside, according to police.
CBS Philly

Police: 17-Year-Old Boy Critically Wounded After Being Shot 9 Times In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 17-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being shot nine times in North Philadelphia on Monday night. Police said the shooting happened just after 6 p.m. on the 3900 block of North 7th Street. Police said the teen was rushed to the Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition. No weapons were recovered, police said. There’s no word if there have been any arrests. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
CBS Philly

Watch: Video Appears To Show Altercation That Led To South Street Mass Shooting

EDITORS NOTE: Warning. Some may find the find the video above disturbing. PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Video provided to CBS3 from Philadelphia police shows what investigators believe may just have been the start of the mass shooting on South Street. Some may find the video disturbing.  Police say a man wearing a white T-shirt pulls out what appears to be a handgun from his waistband. He and another guy approach a third person. The three start fighting. Multiple shots are then fired. The video then blurs as people make a run for it. That man in the white T-shirt is now among the dead on Sunday night. Police have labeled him a shooter. Police ask you share this video as a search is underway for the suspect wearing what appears to be a hat or hoodie.  Police believe he’s the man who shot and killed the man in the white T-shirt. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

95K+
Followers
54K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

