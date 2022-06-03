ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Boy’s gunshot wound appears to be self-inflicted, Portsmouth police say

By Nathan Crawford
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vfZei_0fyy5iW000

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A boy found with a gunshot wound Thursday night in Portsmouth appears to have shot himself, police say.

Police say it happened around 10:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of Virginia Avenue. That is in London Oaks Apartments.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a boy who had been shot. He is expected to survive.

In an update, a police spokeswoman said Friday morning that the wound appeared to have been self-inflicted but didn’t share additional details.

Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Body found on the James River this morning ‘presumed’ to be Sarah Erway

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Fire Department recovered a body from the James River Monday morning, according to Richmond Police. The scene was at the Huguenot Flatwater Trail river-access point and the area was blocked off with Richmond Fire vehicles and police cruisers. The body was discovered near the Huguenot Bridge by Richmond Fire crews.
RICHMOND, VA
