Boy’s gunshot wound appears to be self-inflicted, Portsmouth police say

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A boy found with a gunshot wound Thursday night in Portsmouth appears to have shot himself, police say.

Click here to subscribe to WAVY’s breaking news email alerts

Police say it happened around 10:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of Virginia Avenue. That is in London Oaks Apartments.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a boy who had been shot. He is expected to survive.

In an update, a police spokeswoman said Friday morning that the wound appeared to have been self-inflicted but didn’t share additional details.

Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.