Portsmouth, VA

Portsmouth Police investigating 2 separate Thursday night shootings

By Web Staff
 4 days ago
PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Police are investigating two separate shootings that happened in the city Thursday night.

The call for the first shooting came in at 9:16 p.m. This shooting happened near the 2400 block of Staunton Avenue.

Police say in this incident, a 56-year-old woman was hurt. Her injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

She was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to recover.

A call for another shooting came in around 10:21 p.m. A juvenile was hurt in a shooting near the 1100 block of Virginia Avenue.

Police say the juvenile, a male, also sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Friday morning, police said the juvenile's injury appears to be self-inflicted.

There is no further information.

