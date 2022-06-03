Portsmouth Police investigating 2 separate Thursday night shootings

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Police are investigating two separate shootings that happened in the city Thursday night.

The call for the first shooting came in at 9:16 p.m. This shooting happened near the 2400 block of Staunton Avenue.

Police say in this incident, a 56-year-old woman was hurt. Her injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

She was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to recover.

A call for another shooting came in around 10:21 p.m. A juvenile was hurt in a shooting near the 1100 block of Virginia Avenue.

Police say the juvenile, a male, also sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Friday morning, police said the juvenile's injury appears to be self-inflicted.

