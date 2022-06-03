ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Wood Ducks defeat RiverDogs 4-1

By Brandon Tester
 4 days ago

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Daniel Mateo’s two-run homer in the second inning gave the Down East Wood Ducks offense some early momentum on the way to a 4-1 victory over the Charleston RiverDogs on Thursday at Grainger Stadium.

Mateo’s home run helped the Wood Ducks recover after Charleston took a 1-0 lead with the help of a Down East error in the first inning.

Down East added two more runs in the sixth inning. Cameron Cauley scored on a Maximo Acosta single, and Ian Moller hit a sacrifice fly that scored Marcus Smith.

Down East starter Robby Ahlstrom struck out four and allowed six hits and one run. Jose Corniell pitched three hitless innings for the save.

