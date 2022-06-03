ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City Beach, FL

Morgan Wallen to headline Gulf Coast Jam in 2023

By S. Brady Calhoun, Emma Riley
WMBB
WMBB
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OhTob_0fyy3QeE00

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. ( WMBB ) — The biggest name in country music will headline Gulf Coast Jam next year.

Rendy Lovelady, the executive producer of the annual music festival, took the stage Thursday night and announced that Morgan Wallen will be the main event at next year’s show.

Gulf Coast Jam to kick off Thursday night

The CMA Award Winner’s 9 billion on-demand streams, multi-platinum certifications and four consecutive chart-toppers,” according to his website. “His Double Platinum breakout If I Know Me , Dangerous: The Double Album (Big Loud/Republic Records), topped 2021’s all-genre Billboard 200 Albums year-end chart with 4.1 million units sold.”

Gulf Coast Jam started its four-day weekend extravaganze Thursday night. Florida Georgia Line headlines Friday night, Old Dominion takes the stage Saturday and Brooks and Dunn will cap it off Sunday night.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

Person
Morgan Wallen
