Deputies: Baton Rouge Walmart employee stabbed by customer

By Paula Jones
KLFY News 10
 4 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A stabbing occurred at a Neighborhood Walmart in a typically quiet part of the capital area Thursday (June 2) evening, authorities say.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), a male employee was left injured when two customers in the checkout line started arguing and he tried to step in.

Deputies say one of the individuals arguing, a woman, slashed the employee with a box cutter.

The woman then fled the scene, but authorities were able to apprehend her at her home and take her into custody.

The injured employee is being treated for a non-life-threatening wound.

Incidentally, the stabbing occurred at the chain’s Coursey Boulevard location, which is right down the street from an Albertsons on George O’Neal Road, where a shooting took place just over a week ago.

Captain Sam
4d ago

I will never step foot in that store again after my wife was insulted by a young girl. She got in my wife’s face wanting to fight and screaming racist comments . It was when everybody was over buying toilet paper. The manager just looked at us as she was friends with the girl. I step in the middle of them and stopped it. We left and never to return.

