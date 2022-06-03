Deputies: Baton Rouge Walmart employee stabbed by customer
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A stabbing occurred at a Neighborhood Walmart in a typically quiet part of the capital area Thursday (June 2) evening, authorities say.
According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), a male employee was left injured when two customers in the checkout line started arguing and he tried to step in.WATCH: Breaux Bridge duo walk out of Walmart allegedly without paying, making possible threat
Deputies say one of the individuals arguing, a woman, slashed the employee with a box cutter.
The woman then fled the scene, but authorities were able to apprehend her at her home and take her into custody.
The injured employee is being treated for a non-life-threatening wound.
Incidentally, the stabbing occurred at the chain's Coursey Boulevard location, which is right down the street from an Albertsons on George O'Neal Road, where a shooting took place just over a week ago.
